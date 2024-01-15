en English
Philippines

KDDI to Pioneer Telecom and Fare Systems for Manila’s First Subway

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
KDDI to Pioneer Telecom and Fare Systems for Manila’s First Subway

In an ambitious move to tackle urban woes, Japanese telecommunications giant KDDI has embarked on a pioneering mission to develop telecom and fare collection systems for Manila’s first subway. This initiative forms part of a broader national project, a beacon of hope aimed at curbing traffic congestion and air pollution plaguing the bustling metropolitan expanse of Manila.

KDDI’s Crucial Role in the Project

Wielding its technological prowess, KDDI is set to construct an extensive telecommunications infrastructure. This includes the intricate network of pipe components and cabling, the lifelines that will enable seamless connectivity within the subway. The project also involves the installation of servers and other necessary equipment for fare collection. This comprises the implementation of ticket gates and vending machines, the gateways to this much-anticipated public transport revolution.

A Glimpse Into the Financials

The veil of secrecy shrouds the financial aspect of the order, with no details about the cost being disclosed. Nevertheless, the scale and significance of the project hint at a substantial financial undertaking.

Anticipated Impact on Manila’s Urban Landscape

The development of Manila’s maiden subway system, with KDDI at the helm, is set to reinvigorate the city’s public transportation landscape. More than a mere infrastructure upgrade, it is a potent weapon in the battle against two of the city’s most pressing issues: traffic congestion and pollution. The subway system is expected to greatly enhance the quality of life for Manila’s residents, serving as a testament to the transformative power of technology.

Philippines Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

