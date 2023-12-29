en English
Philippines

Kathryn Bernardo: Family Bonds Over Career Break, Reflects Celebrity Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:45 pm EST
In a recent Instagram post, prominent Philippine actress Kathryn Bernardo shared intimate moments of her holiday season spent with family. A departure from her usual scene-stealing roles, the actress took a pause from her career to strengthen family bonds. Garnering over 300,000 likes, the post showcased a joyous Bernardo basking in familial warmth, a stark contrast to her public persona.

Separation and Support

These shared moments follow a tumultuous period in Bernardo’s personal life, marked by her separation from long-time co-star and partner, Daniel Padilla. The split, after an 11-year relationship, sent ripples through the entertainment industry. In the aftermath, Bernardo recognized her mother, Min, as her primary pillar of support, a testament to the resilience of familial relationships in times of personal trials.

A Trend Among Celebrities

Bernardo’s decision to let her massive following of 20.3 million in on her personal life isn’t an anomaly. It mimics a growing trend among celebrities who choose to share significant life events and holiday moments with their fans. This interaction, it seems, is a two-way street, with fans reciprocating the gesture with likes, comments, and shares, creating a digital community of sorts.

Related Videos and Future Projects

As a companion to the news of her holiday celebrations, the article mentions related videos about Bernardo and Padilla’s past relationship, their collaborative work, and reactions from other artists on their split. Additionally, Bernardo is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix drama, ‘A Very Good Girl,’ alongside Dolly de Leon, Kaori Oinuma, and Jake Ejercito, promising more riveting performances from the actress.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

