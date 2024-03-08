Joshua Garcia, Kyle Echarri Sizzle at 2024 Mutia Ti La Union Pageant, Elevating Provincial Glamour

With an already bludgeoning temperature because of the onset of summer, the heat index in the province of La Union rose even further, though metaphorically, with hot young studs Kyle Echarri and Joshua Garcia igniting fanfare among the ladies and gay fans.

Star-Studded Serenades and Glittering Guests

The two Kapamilya actors serenaded the delegates of the 2024 Mutia Ti La Union pageant held at the Poro Point Baywalk in the City of San Fernando on March 2. Echarri turned the heat up a notch in the already blazing swimsuit competition, while Garcia was a dashing debonaire in the evening gown competition. Audience members had already known who they would expect to see when they turned up at the open-air venue, and yet they shrieked in full delight as if surprised with the appearance of the hot young lads, who shared the stage with the 20 delegates of the provincial tilt.

Celebrity Judges and a New Queen Crowned

Also adding glitter to an already star-studded evening was the folk-pop group Ben and Ben, who headlined the post-pageant concert, also on the same stage at the Poro Point Baywalk. More international beauty queens graced the occasion, with 1969 Miss Universe Gloria Diaz and 2023 Miss Universe Top 10 finisher Michelle Dee joining the all-female judging panel. When the dust settled, Prianka Elina Goswami from San Juan broke Sudipen's three-year streak and claimed the Mutia ti La Union crown, inheriting it from Kristine Billy Tabaday.

Pageantry Elevated by Direction and Innovation

The provincial pageant's 2024 edition is the third competition to be mounted by Lumina Events Philippines, helmed by director Bernard Yabut Maybituin, who scored an Aliw Award as Best Director in the 2020 contest. Maybituin's theatrical imprint on the ceremonies and occasions he has helmed has amazed spectators. The dynamic, yet sensible use of stage elements, including large LED panels that evoke different atmospheres and emotions with every segment showcased on stage, deliver a visual spectacle that not only delights the senses, but also tells a story.