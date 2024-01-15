Joanna Maniti: A Journey from USC Student to Global Philanthropist

Joanna Maniti, in light of her transformative mission trips to the Philippines, has founded a non-profit organization named Cherish Hearts International. The organization’s formation was inspired by her encounters with homeless children and orphans during her visits. A discussion about a hypothetical non-profit in a class at the University of Southern California (USC) was the catalyst that spurred her into action.

Motivation and Preparation

Maniti’s trips to Mindanao in 2016 and 2018 left an indelible mark on her, propelling her to volunteer at a children’s ministry. Her desire to make a lasting difference compelled her to pursue a business major. Knowledge gleaned from a non-profit management class at USC was a crucial steppingstone in the establishment of Cherish Hearts International.

Aiming for Impact

The organization’s main objective is to construct schools and shelters through international collaboration. The first project, an orphanage in Mindanao, was inaugurated in the summer of 2022. It includes essential facilities, promising a secure environment for the children. However, government-enforced travel restrictions due to lockdowns delayed Maniti’s visit to the orphanage for three years. This delay posed challenges in monitoring the project’s progress.

Perseverance and Invitation

Despite these hurdles, Maniti’s commitment to the cause remains unfettered. She emphasizes the project’s urgent need and advocates for early involvement in non-profit work. Maniti warmly invites those interested in contributing to this noble cause to connect with her for donations or collaboration via LinkedIn.