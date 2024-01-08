Jeju Air’s Direct Flight Service to Boost Puerto Princesa Tourism

In a significant boost to Puerto Princesa’s tourism sector, Jeju Air, a South Korean airline, is poised to kick off a direct flight service in March. This service will connect Incheon, South Korea, to Puerto Princesa, marking a major development in the city’s travel and tourism industry.

Strategic Efforts to Attract South Korean Tourists

The introduction of this new route is part of the strategic efforts by the City Tourism Department (CTD) of Puerto Princesa to draw South Korean tourists and revive its tourism sector. This route holds particular appeal as it exempts South Korean nationals from visa requirements.

Finalizing Details and Promoting the City

The South Korean ambassador to the Philippines is expected to pay a visit to finalize the necessary details for the establishment of direct flights. Concurrently, officials from Puerto Princesa’s tourism department are teaming up with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to arrange a familiarization tour for South Korean media and business investors. This initiative is aimed at further promoting the city.

Significance of South Korean Market

Demetrio Alvior Jr., the head of the CTD, underlined the significance of the South Korean market. He pointed out its substantial contribution to the city’s tourist numbers in the past. In another positive development for Puerto Princesa’s tourism, direct flights from Taipei to the city are also expected to resume in February, though they are typically seasonal.