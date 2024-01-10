Jeepney Operators in Philippines Face Challenges Post-Cooperative Integration; LTFRB to Review Modernization Program

In a recent legislative session in the Philippines, the plight of jeepney operators and drivers was brought to the forefront. Following their integration into cooperatives as a part of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, many have found themselves at a disadvantage. This revelation has prompted the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to review the implementation of the program.

The Modernization Program and its Implications

Under the PUV Modernization Program, an initiative aimed at upgrading the country's public transportation system, jeepney operators and drivers were required to join cooperatives. However, this has negatively impacted the livelihoods of several operators and drivers. The LTFRB, in response to the issues raised, has committed to revisiting the program's framework.

Concerns Raised by Stakeholders

The consolidation requirement and hard deadline for PUV operators have raised concerns among the stakeholders. The House Committee on Transportation has appealed to President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' R. Marcos Jr. to defer the modernization program until these issues are resolved. Complaints include the high cost of modern jeepneys and the possible increase in fares, potentially affecting the public and the operators alike.

LTFRB's Response and Future Actions

The LTFRB has agreed to recalibrate the modernization program after hearing the concerns from operators. The Board's Chair, Teofilo Guadiz III, emphasized the necessity to recalibrate the process and vowed to assist the 38,000 drivers and operators who did not meet the fleet consolidation deadline. The committee also discussed rethinking the deadline and addressing the issues related to the cost of modernized vehicles.