Philippines

Jeepney Operators Face Challenges Under PUV Modernization Program: LTFRB to Review Implementation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
A recent House hearing in the Philippines has exposed some hard-hitting realities faced by jeepney operators and drivers who joined cooperatives under the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), in response, has committed to reviewing the implementation of the program following these concerns.

Unintended Consequences of the PUV Modernization Program

The PUV Modernization Program, part of the government’s initiative to modernize the country’s public transportation system, has inadvertently placed some operators and drivers at a disadvantage. The hearing shed light on these unintended negative consequences, particularly for those participating in the cooperative scheme. The LTFRB’s promise to reassess the program comes in the wake of these issues, indicating a serious commitment to address them.

The Burdens of Modernized Jeepneys

Discussions during the hearing revolved around the cost of modernized jeepneys, potential fare increases, and the financial burden these changes could impose on drivers and operators. Lawmakers voiced concerns about these burdens, leading to the House committee on transportation opening an investigation into alleged irregularities in the program’s implementation. Furthermore, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has called for a delay in the PUV Modernization Program’s implementation until these concerns are resolved.

The Plight of Jeepney Operators

The government has defended the PUV modernization program as effective. However, the risk of losing their livelihoods looms for some jeepney operators. As it stands, about 73.96% of jeepneys nationwide have consolidated, as per the latest count by the LTFRB. The plight of these operators and drivers includes loss of ownership and rights over their jeepneys, forced application for consolidation, and the looming deadline for fleet consolidation. LTFRB has vowed to assist the 38,000 drivers and operators who failed to meet the consolidation deadline, evidencing the severity of the problem.

Reassessing the Modernization Program

Key points raised during the hearing included the appeal to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. to defer the PUV modernization program and suggestions to recalibrate the program. The LTFRB has agreed to recalibrate the PUV modernization program after hearing these concerns. It was revealed that an operator needs to make at least P7,000 in daily revenue to afford at least one modernized vehicle, sparking discussions on the possibility of rehabilitating traditional jeepneys without having to join any corporation or cooperative.

The hearing also touched upon the potential for job loss among 38,000 jeepney drivers due to the transport modernization program, the consolidation of public utility vehicles under cooperatives or corporations, concerns of labor groups, and the financial implications for cooperatives in affording modern jeepneys. These issues underline the need for a thorough review of the modernization program to prevent unfair disadvantages to certain stakeholders.

Philippines Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

