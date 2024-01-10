Jeepney Operators and Drivers Struggle with Cooperative System in Transport Modernization Program

Jeepney operators and drivers in the Philippines have lamented the challenges they have encountered after joining a cooperative system, a part of the government's transport modernization program. The program, aimed at consolidating individual operators into cooperatives or corporations, was initiated with the intention of molding a more organized and environment-friendly public transportation sector. However, the ground reality has been different.

Increased Expenses and Earnings Slump

While the modernization program includes the adoption of new, eco-friendly jeepneys, the costs associated with these vehicles have added to the financial burden of the operators and drivers. Many have reported a decrease in their daily earnings due to the operational changes and increased expenses. Some have even encountered difficulty meeting the stringent requirements of the program, further exacerbating their plight.

Unintended Consequences of Cooperative System

The intended benefits of the cooperative system have been overshadowed by the challenges it has brought for the transport workers. Changes in profit-sharing mechanisms and the fear of losing ownership and rights over their vehicles post-joining have added to their discontent. The cooperative system has inadvertently led to increased financial stress for the operators and drivers, prompting calls for a reevaluation of its role within the modernization program.

Government Response and Future Outlook

In response to the discontent, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has agreed to recalibrate the modernization program. The agency has also vowed to assist the 38,000 drivers and operators who did not meet the consolidation deadline. Despite these assurances, the future of the modernization program remains uncertain. The persistent challenges and the potential for job displacement of thousands of jeepney workers have led to calls for a more sustainable and inclusive approach to modernizing the transport sector.

As the modernization program continues to unfold, the need for fair and equitable treatment for all stakeholders involved becomes increasingly apparent. The Philippine government, while pursuing its goals of a more organized and environment-friendly public transport sector, must balance these objectives with the livelihoods of the jeepney operators and drivers, who are the backbone of this industry.