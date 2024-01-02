en English
Automotive

Jeepney Modernization Program in the Philippines: A Shift to Electric Vehicles Offers Hope

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Jeepney Modernization Program in the Philippines: A Shift to Electric Vehicles Offers Hope

A sweeping transformation is underway in the Philippines’ public transportation landscape, led by the Jeepney Modernization Program. However, the program has come under fire for its continued reliance on diesel engines, a move that fails to address mounting concerns over air pollution, health issues, and the country’s dependence on Middle Eastern oil. A closer look at the situation reveals that the solution may lie in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Jeepneys: A Problem or a Solution?

Jeepneys, a primary mode of transportation in the Philippines, are often viewed as outdated, polluting, disorganized, inefficient, and unsafe. The diesel-powered vehicles are a major contributor to air pollution and CO2 emissions. However, the transition to EVs offers an economically viable and environmentally friendly alternative, one that could lead to potential savings of $6.5 billion per year in diesel costs.

EV technology has advanced to a stage where it outperforms internal combustion engines in terms of vehicle life. Successful pilot programs for EVs in public transportation have been conducted by Aboitiz-owned Davao Power and Freddie Tinga’s group, underlining the viability of EVs.

Government Actions and the Electric Way Forward

Transportation Secretary Jimmy Bautista has issued an order to include electric jeepneys in the modernization program, aligning with Republic Act 1697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA). This incorporation of EVs into the program holds the promise of lower operational costs and solutions to problems such as traffic congestion, pollution, and vulnerability to fluctuating oil prices.

The COMET Group, led by Freddie, is promoting an innovative business model that facilitates the adoption of EVs through cost-sharing and revenue-sharing arrangements. This model makes it a more affordable and sustainable option, potentially paving the way for a smoother transition in the public transportation sector.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

The initial rollout of the modernization program, which financed mostly Euro4 diesel vehicles, has faced its share of issues, including poor loan repayment and lack of spare parts. Meanwhile, public utility vehicle franchises’ consolidation under cooperatives and corporations poses the risk of higher fares and fewer options for commuters, as pointed out by IBON Foundation Executive Director Sonny Africa.

However, with the incorporation of electric jeepneys into the modernization program, the future of public transportation in the Philippines looks brighter. The success of the transition will largely depend on the government’s ability to convince jeepney drivers and operators of the benefits of the modernization program and the potential of EVs to revolutionize the industry.

Automotive Environmental Science Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

