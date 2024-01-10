en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jeepney Modernization in the Philippines: A Bumpy Road Ahead?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Jeepney Modernization in the Philippines: A Bumpy Road Ahead?

In a recent House hearing in the Philippines, a startling revelation emerged: some jeepney operators and drivers have found themselves on the losing end after joining cooperatives under the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has made a commitment to the Committee in the House of Representatives to revisit the implementation of this program in light of these concerns.

The PUV Modernization Program

Jeepneys are an integral part of the Philippines’ transportation system. Colorful, crowded, and carrying a unique cultural significance, these vehicles are omnipresent on city streets. The PUV Modernization Program is a national initiative designed to upgrade the existing fleet of jeepneys to safer, more eco-friendly versions. The intention is laudable: to protect passengers and the environment by replacing outdated, polluting vehicles with modern, efficient ones.

Unintended Consequences

However, the transition has not been entirely smooth. In the quest for modernization, some participants have found themselves grappling with unforeseen challenges. The House hearing brought to light the tribulations of jeepney operators and drivers who, after joining the cooperatives, are now dealing with higher costs, dwindling income, and diminished decision-making power. The promise of a better tomorrow through modernization seems to have taken a toll on their present, pushing many to the brink and triggering calls for better governmental support and solutions.

LTFRB’s Response

In response to these issues, the LTFRB has promised to re-evaluate the rollout of the PUV Modernization Program. This commitment, made during the House hearing, is a crucial step towards addressing the concerns of the affected parties. As Joyce Balancio reported for TV Patrol on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the LTFRB’s vow to review the program’s implementation is a testament to the power of collective voices and the importance of inclusive progress.

The case of the jeepney operators and drivers in the Philippines is a potent reminder that the road to modernization can sometimes be fraught with potholes. It is a testament to the need for careful planning, constant review, and an unwavering commitment to ensuring that progress benefits all, not just a select few.

0
Business Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Mukesh Ambani Forecasts a Prosperous Future for India's Economy
Mukesh Ambani, the luminary Chairman of Reliance Industries, has projected a robust future for India’s economy. Speaking at a notable event, he made a daring prediction. By the year 2047, a landmark year marking India’s centenary of independence, Gujarat alone, he claims, would blossom into a staggering USD 3 trillion economy. The forecast did not
Mukesh Ambani Forecasts a Prosperous Future for India's Economy
BlackRock's Alister Hibbert Achieves Significant Comeback with 16% Gain in 2023
7 mins ago
BlackRock's Alister Hibbert Achieves Significant Comeback with 16% Gain in 2023
Wall Street and European Banks Brace for Basel IV Showdown
8 mins ago
Wall Street and European Banks Brace for Basel IV Showdown
Boeing CEO Stresses Transparency and Accountability Amid Safety Concerns
5 mins ago
Boeing CEO Stresses Transparency and Accountability Amid Safety Concerns
Amazon Announces Major Layoffs in Prime Video and MGM Studios Divisions
6 mins ago
Amazon Announces Major Layoffs in Prime Video and MGM Studios Divisions
Amazon's Twitch Announces Layoffs Impacting Over 500 Employees
7 mins ago
Amazon's Twitch Announces Layoffs Impacting Over 500 Employees
Latest Headlines
World News
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
2 mins
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
3 mins
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
3 mins
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
3 mins
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
4 mins
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
4 mins
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
5 mins
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
7 mins
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
7 mins
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app