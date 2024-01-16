Jeepney Groups Piston and Manibela Protest Against PUV Modernization Program in Metro Manila

On January 16, 2024, the streets of Metro Manila were awash with a sea of protestors, their voices unified in a chorus of dissent against the Philippine government's public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program. The protest was spearheaded by two leading jeepney groups, Piston and Manibela, whose collective stand against the modernization program disrupted life in the bustling city, causing significant traffic congestion and making headlines on the ANC news channel's program, 'The World Tonight'.

The Call to Arms

The PUV modernization program, which has been a subject of contention among jeepney operators and drivers, involves phasing out older, environmentally unfriendly jeepneys and replacing them with contemporary models. The protesting groups, MANIBELA and PISTON, voiced their opposition to this program, demanding the government's reconsideration. They articulated their willingness to form cooperatives, but hoped to retain their individual franchises. Despite the government extending the deadline for consolidation, the groups pledged to persist with their protests until their appeal was acknowledged.

The Long March

The protest caravan journeyed from UP Diliman to Mendiola, Manila. Over 3,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain public safety, forming barricades along the route. The Philippine National Police (PNP) refuted allegations of blocking drivers from joining the protest. An estimated 15,000 individuals participated in this march, highlighting the gravity of their cause and the depth of their conviction.

Resonating Voices

Jeepney drivers, integral to Manila's transport system, expressed their apprehensions regarding the phase-out plan. They feared that joining a cooperative and acquiring a new vehicle would plunge them into a vortex of debt, making survival a challenging task. The plan has engendered significant financial concerns among drivers, with many worrying about their employment prospects post the deadline. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is currently investigating reports of blocked roads and highways during the protest.

As the wheels of the modernization program turn, they leave behind a trail of concerns and questions. The protest by Piston and Manibela presents a stark reminder of the human element at the heart of this issue, thrusting the plight of jeepney drivers into the spotlight.