Philippines

Jeepney Drivers Protest Against Impending PUV Modernization Deadline

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:14 am EST
Jeepney Drivers Protest Against Impending PUV Modernization Deadline

In the heart of Quezon City, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) headquarters was the epicenter of a vehement protest staged by jeepney drivers from Southern Tagalog on December 29, 2023. A looming December 31 deadline for the consolidation of their franchises, under the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, galvanized these drivers to voice their dissent in a collective demand for a deadline repeal.

PUV Modernization Program: A Double-Edged Sword?

The PUV Modernization Program, a governmental initiative, aspires to transform the public transportation landscape. It aims to enhance efficiency, bolster safety, and reduce environmental impact. However, this admirable vision has been met with staunch resistance from some quarters, notably jeepney drivers and operators who express serious apprehensions about the fiscal feasibility of the required consolidation and modernization.

Deadline Tensions and Nationwide Strike Threat

The imminent deadline for consolidation has sparked a fiery dispute, threatening to plunge the nation into transport chaos. Transport group Manibela is primed to stage a nationwide transport strike on the very day of the deadline, December 31, 2023. Despite this, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista stands firm, praising those operators and drivers who have already embraced the PUV modernization program and emphasizing the government’s commitment to safer, more accessible public transportation.

The Legal Standoff

Adding to the turmoil, the Supreme Court has requested a response from DOTr and LTFRB, following a petition from PISTON to halt the PUV Modernization Program. The LTFRB has rejected demands for deadline extension, issuing a memorandum to revoke the permits of unconsolidated operators from January 1, 2024. Faced with this stark reality, jeepney drivers and operators have filed their own petition, arguing that full implementation of the program will impact 28.5 million commuters and that the government is ill-prepared for such a drastic change.

The Future of Transportation

Despite the December 31 deadline, the LTFRB has allowed unconsolidated jeepney, UV Express, and Filcab units to operate until January 31, 2024. The DOTr is pushing for a transition to eco-friendly minibuses or e-jeeps, heralding the phaseout of traditional jeepneys and UV Express. This shift has provoked concern from progressive groups, who fear that 140,000 drivers and 60,000 operators of unconsolidated PUVs could lose their livelihood by 2024. Amid this tumultuous scenario, the nation watches with bated breath, poised on the brink of a transport revolution.

Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

