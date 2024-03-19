Jane de Leon, 'Drag Race PH' Stars Amp Up Janella Salvador's 10th Anniversary Concert

MANILA — In what promises to be an electrifying blend of talents, Jane de Leon along with illustrious stars from 'Drag Race Philippines' is set to grace Janella Salvador's upcoming 'Reimagined' concert. Scheduled for April 19 at the New Frontier Theater, this event not only celebrates Salvador's decade-long journey in the music industry but also showcases a stellar lineup of special guests including Brigiding, Lady Morgana, Arizona Brandy, and M1ss Jade So, among others.

Star-Studded Affair

The inclusion of Jane de Leon, Salvador's co-star in the iconic 'Darna' series, adds a significant layer of excitement to the concert. Salvador, through an Instagram story, shared her joy about de Leon's participation, hinting at the duo's strong off-screen camaraderie. Additionally, 'Drag Race Philippines' stars are anticipated to bring their unique flair to the event, promising a night of diverse entertainment. Darren Espanto and Marlo Mortel, Salvador's former 'Be Careful with My Heart' co-stars, alongside Concert King Martin Nievera and Salvador's mother, Jenine Desiderio, are also slated to perform, turning the concert into a momentous occasion.

A Decade of Musical Journey

Marking her 10th year in the music industry, Salvador is 'ecstatic' about 'Reimagined'. Her recent contract renewal with ABS-CBN and the release of her latest single, 'Headtone', reflect her renewed focus on music. Salvador, who has been a part of the Kapamilya network since 2012, emphasized the importance of music in her life and expressed her eagerness to collaborate with local artists. With a history of significant roles in television and movies, Salvador aims to balance her acting career with her passion for music.

Looking Forward

The 'Janella: Reimagined' concert not only serves as a milestone in Salvador's career but also as a testament to her versatility as an artist. With tickets already on sale, fans are keenly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable night of performances. As Salvador continues to explore her musical talents, her collaboration with diverse artists hints at the exciting directions her career could take in the coming years.