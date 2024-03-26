Jake Cuenca Reveals Nervous Excitement for 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' Role

Jake Cuenca recently shared his feelings about joining the Philippine adaptation of the popular K-drama series 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim,' highlighting his nervousness and excitement to work alongside best friend Paulo Avelino. The project, which casts Avelino as Brandon Castillo and Cuenca as his older brother Cyrus, marks a significant departure from Cuenca's previous roles, adding a layer of anticipation for the actor.

Stepping Into New Territory

During an intimate reveal, Cuenca expressed that his character, Morpheus, diverges from the norm of his past characters, which typically involved heavy emotional burdens. This new role required a different approach, sparking a blend of nervousness and excitement within him, especially since it involved working closely with Avelino. The chemistry and camaraderie between the two actors, both off and on-screen, are expected to add a unique dynamic to the series, enriching the viewing experience.

Behind-the-Scenes Support and Chemistry

Cuenca also discussed the unwavering support between him and Avelino, emphasizing their mutual encouragement in the industry. Their friendship, according to Cuenca, plays a crucial role in their performances, allowing for a more authentic portrayal of their characters' brotherly relationship. Additionally, Cuenca praised the chemistry between Avelino and Kim Chiu, who plays the titular role of Kim Liwanag, predicting that audiences will be pleasantly surprised by their on-screen interaction.

Anticipated Impact and Audience Reception

The inclusion of a stellar supporting cast comprising Pepe Herrera, Angeline Quinto, and others, promises to make 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' a standout adaptation. Cuenca's anticipation for the project is a sentiment likely shared by fans of the original series and those eager to see how this Filipino adaptation will pay homage to and differentiate itself from its Korean predecessor.

As the series prepares to stream exclusively on Viu, the excitement surrounding its release is palpable, not just among the cast but also within the eager audience. Jake Cuenca's candid sharing of his initial reservations and eventual excitement underscores the collaborative spirit and dedication behind the project, setting the stage for what could be a memorable addition to the Philippine entertainment landscape.