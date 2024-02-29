It's Vintage Opens Second Branch in Makati: A Nostalgia Haven for Fashion Aficionados

Amidst the bustling streets of Salcedo Village, Makati, a new beacon for vintage lovers and fashion-forward individuals has emerged. It's Vintage, a boutique known for its meticulously curated collection of vintage clothing and accessories, has officially opened its second branch. The grand opening, which took place just a day after the Lunar New Year, marks a significant milestone for the Filipino-owned business, emphasizing its commitment to offering unique, personal, and out-of-the-ordinary fashion finds.

Advertisment

Nostalgia Meets Modernity

At the heart of It's Vintage's charm is its ability to blend nostalgia with contemporary tastes. The shop's interior, designed by owner and founder Fed Pua, is a vibrant testament to this philosophy. From the nostalgia-inducing stuffed toy wall featuring beloved characters to the eclectic mix of vintage band tees, Hawaiian polos, and designer outerwear, every corner of the shop invites exploration. Pua's approach to curation is deeply personal, likening the store more to a room in his home rather than a traditional retail space. This personal touch, combined with the shop's broad selection of vintage finds, creates an inviting atmosphere for all who enter.

A Curatorial Journey

Advertisment

Fed Pua's journey in curating vintage pieces is one driven by a desire for intentionality and connection. For Pua, the appeal of vintage clothing lies in its history and the stories each piece carries. This philosophy extends to the shop's clientele, who are encouraged to dress more intentionally and find pieces that resonate with them on a personal level. Pua's curatorial process is thoughtful, focusing not just on the rarity or value of an item, but on its potential to find a place in someone's life and wardrobe. This meticulous attention to detail and dedication to personal connection sets It's Vintage apart from conventional fashion retailers.

A Community of Fashion-Forward Individuals

It's Vintage is more than just a store; it's a community hub for fashion enthusiasts, nostalgia seekers, and those in pursuit of the unique. The opening of its second branch in Salcedo Village is a testament to the strong connection the shop has forged with its neighborhood and clientele. Pua's vision of creating a space where everyone can find something they love is now realized on a larger scale, offering even more options for those looking to make intentional, meaningful fashion choices. As It's Vintage continues to grow, its impact on the fashion landscape and the community it serves is undoubtedly profound.

The new It's Vintage store in Salcedo Village is not just a place to shop; it's a destination for those looking to immerse themselves in a world where fashion is personal, intentional, and deeply connected to the stories we tell. With its second branch, It's Vintage reiterates its commitment to providing a unique shopping experience, one that celebrates the beauty and history of vintage fashion.