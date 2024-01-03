en English
Isabela State University and SM Group Ink Academic Partnership

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
In a landmark move for education, Isabela State University (ISU) and the SM Group have forged an academic alliance, crystallizing their commitment through the inking of a memorandum of agreement (MoA). This partnership, which was officially launched at ISU’s Echague Campus on December 21, 2023, is centered on a mutually beneficial internship program.

An Alliance for Student Development

ISU President Ricmar Aquino, a key player in the formation of this partnership, expressed his gratitude to the SM Group for opening the doors of their organization to ISU students. The SM Group, known for its vast business empire, will act as the host agency for these internships.

Underlying the partnership is an ambitious objective – to enrich the employment experiences of ISU students. The initiative is aptly themed ‘Building sustainable partnership for community development.’ It is envisaged that through this exposure to real-world work environments at SM, ISU students will graduate with a competitive edge.

Recognizing the Value of Academic Partnership

SM Supermalls Regional Operations Manager Sheila Marie Estabillo, representing the SM Group, acknowledged the strategic value of ISU as an academic partner. She emphasized the past success of ISU alumni within the SM Group, reinforcing the potential this partnership holds. The alliance is a testament to the SM Group’s commitment to supporting academic endeavors and helping groom the future leaders of society.

Commitment to a Beneficial Relationship

President Aquino assured the SM Group of ISU’s unwavering commitment to the MoA and to nurturing a relationship that will redound to the benefit of the students. By facilitating this partnership, ISU is not only equipping its students with invaluable work experience but also contributing to the development of the local community.

In a parallel move aimed at fostering collaboration between basic and higher education, ISU has also partnered with the Department of Education Schools Division Office in Isabela province. This alliance, formed through another MoA signed by President Aquino and Isabela Schools Division Superintendent Rachel Llana, aims to advance quality education in rural areas.

Education Philippines
