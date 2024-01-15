Inquirer.net Retains Top Spot Among Philippine News Sites Amid Industry Traffic Decline

Inquirer.net, the leading online news platform in the Philippines, has once again demonstrated its dominance in the digital news space, as corroborated by the latest report from analytics firm Similarweb. The report for 2023 reveals that Inquirer.net secured an unassailable lead over its competitors, attracting over 154 million site visits throughout the year. This figure significantly eclipses the traffic drawn by other major Philippine news sites including ABS-CBN, Rappler, GMA News Online, and Philstar.com.

A Declining Trend for Philippine News Websites

While Inquirer.net's numbers bear testament to its continued supremacy, the Similarweb report also unveils a less promising trend for the broader landscape of Philippine news websites. As per the data, there has been a general decline in website traffic for these platforms when compared to the previous year, 2022. The most striking deterioration was observed for Rappler, which experienced a sharp 38.24% decline in visits. ABS-CBN and GMA News Online followed suit, witnessing a drop of 27.42% and 17.11% respectively.

The Impact of Meta's Decision on Social Media Traffic

A significant event that transpired over the year, which likely contributed to the downturn in social media traffic for these news sites, was Meta's decision to discontinue Facebook Instant Articles in April 2023. Despite this setback, Inquirer.net managed to sustain its leading position in social media engagement, direct visits, email, referrals, and organic searches.

Inquirer.net: A Force to Reckon With

Ruling the social media channel, Inquirer.net amassed over 34.62 million hits, a feat that far outstripped its competitors. It also led the charge in organic search traffic, accounting for 67.20 million visits. Further, Inquirer.net excelled in generating email and referral traffic, posting figures that were substantially higher than those recorded by other prominent Philippine news sites. These statistics underscore Inquirer.net's unwavering commitment to delivering timely and relevant news to its readers, cementing its status as the go-to platform for news consumption in the Philippines.