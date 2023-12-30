en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

inDrive Set to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing Landscape in Metro Manila

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:37 am EST
inDrive Set to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing Landscape in Metro Manila

Metro Manila’s ride-hailing arena is bracing for a significant shake-up as a new contender, inDrive, announces its entry. Scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2024, inDrive is all set to challenge the current market leader, Grab Philippines, altering the dynamics of the industry.

inDrive: A New Contender

Having received approval to operate, inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform that brings a unique proposition to the table. According to Roman Ermoshin, the Asia Pacific Director of inDrive, the company plans to offer an experience that is more personalized and potentially economical for passengers. Unlike existing services, inDrive allows passengers and drivers to select each other and even negotiate ride prices. This innovative feature is aimed at offering greater flexibility and control to both riders and drivers.

Attracting Drivers to the Platform

Another noteworthy strategy of inDrive is its approach towards driver commissions. As of now, the company has announced that it will not charge any fees or commissions from drivers. This could potentially draw more drivers to their platform and bolster their service delivery capacity.

Impact on the Ride-Sharing Ecosystem

The strategic approach of inDrive seems to be geared towards creating a more interactive and mutually beneficial ecosystem for ride-sharing in Metro Manila. This could possibly instigate fresh competition in the industry and bring about a significant shift in the ride-hailing landscape. However, only time will tell if inDrive can tip the scales against its established competitor, Grab Philippines.

While inDrive prepares for its launch, the government is adamant about its deadline of December 31 for public utility vehicles (PUVs) to consolidate into corporations or cooperatives. This is part of the government’s PUV modernization program, which aims to rationalize routes and modernize traditional jeepneys. However, critics fear that this may lead to a phaseout of traditional jeepneys and put operators in debt.

The initial phase of inDrive’s launch will activate the application in five cities—Bacolod, Baguio, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro, and Butuan. As the landscape of ride-hailing services in Metro Manila evolves, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in 2024 and beyond.

0
Business Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hershey Sued over Alleged Misrepresentation of Reese's Candies

By Ebenezer Mensah

Pankaj Tibrewal Addresses Investor Concerns Amid High Market Valuations

By Dil Bar Irshad

US Mining Industry Grapples with Looming Labor Crisis Amidst Rising Demand for Rare Earth Minerals

By Mazhar Abbas

Resilience Amid Turmoil: The State of the Global Economy in 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Decoding Dalal Street: A Journey through 2023's Financial Lexicon ...
@Business · 6 mins
Decoding Dalal Street: A Journey through 2023's Financial Lexicon ...
heart comment 0
JER Investors Trust Inc. Files for Bankruptcy Amid Commercial Real Estate Crisis

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

JER Investors Trust Inc. Files for Bankruptcy Amid Commercial Real Estate Crisis
Significant Uptick in Foreign Exchange Reserves: A Testament to Economic Resilience

By Shivani Chauhan

Significant Uptick in Foreign Exchange Reserves: A Testament to Economic Resilience
CIO of Axis Securities Foresees Mixed December Quarter Earnings, Highlights Key Investment Sectors for 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

CIO of Axis Securities Foresees Mixed December Quarter Earnings, Highlights Key Investment Sectors for 2024
Global Cocoa Price Surge Spells Trouble for Chocolate Lovers

By Olalekan Adigun

Global Cocoa Price Surge Spells Trouble for Chocolate Lovers
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress National Alliance Committee Meeting: Aligning for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
54 seconds
Congress National Alliance Committee Meeting: Aligning for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Ethiopia's RRS Challenges Human Rights Report on Refugees
2 mins
Ethiopia's RRS Challenges Human Rights Report on Refugees
Iran Executes Four Accused of Espionage for Israel's Mossad
3 mins
Iran Executes Four Accused of Espionage for Israel's Mossad
ITV News Channel Ushers in 2023 with Diverse Programming
3 mins
ITV News Channel Ushers in 2023 with Diverse Programming
Road Accident Survivor Kerryn Grafton's Recovery Journey Shines Light on 'Hidden Road Toll'
4 mins
Road Accident Survivor Kerryn Grafton's Recovery Journey Shines Light on 'Hidden Road Toll'
Abortion Access Campaigns Reframe Around 'Freedom' and 'Values'; Anticipate Actions in 2024
5 mins
Abortion Access Campaigns Reframe Around 'Freedom' and 'Values'; Anticipate Actions in 2024
57-Year-Old Woman's Unique New Year Resolution: A Nude Photo Shoot
6 mins
57-Year-Old Woman's Unique New Year Resolution: A Nude Photo Shoot
Tsitsipas Channels Tiger Spirit for Australian Open 2024
6 mins
Tsitsipas Channels Tiger Spirit for Australian Open 2024
Bay of Islands Thrives as Tourists Return Despite Challenges!
6 mins
Bay of Islands Thrives as Tourists Return Despite Challenges!
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
20 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
59 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app