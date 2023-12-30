inDrive Set to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing Landscape in Metro Manila

Metro Manila’s ride-hailing arena is bracing for a significant shake-up as a new contender, inDrive, announces its entry. Scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2024, inDrive is all set to challenge the current market leader, Grab Philippines, altering the dynamics of the industry.

inDrive: A New Contender

Having received approval to operate, inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform that brings a unique proposition to the table. According to Roman Ermoshin, the Asia Pacific Director of inDrive, the company plans to offer an experience that is more personalized and potentially economical for passengers. Unlike existing services, inDrive allows passengers and drivers to select each other and even negotiate ride prices. This innovative feature is aimed at offering greater flexibility and control to both riders and drivers.

Attracting Drivers to the Platform

Another noteworthy strategy of inDrive is its approach towards driver commissions. As of now, the company has announced that it will not charge any fees or commissions from drivers. This could potentially draw more drivers to their platform and bolster their service delivery capacity.

Impact on the Ride-Sharing Ecosystem

The strategic approach of inDrive seems to be geared towards creating a more interactive and mutually beneficial ecosystem for ride-sharing in Metro Manila. This could possibly instigate fresh competition in the industry and bring about a significant shift in the ride-hailing landscape. However, only time will tell if inDrive can tip the scales against its established competitor, Grab Philippines.

While inDrive prepares for its launch, the government is adamant about its deadline of December 31 for public utility vehicles (PUVs) to consolidate into corporations or cooperatives. This is part of the government’s PUV modernization program, which aims to rationalize routes and modernize traditional jeepneys. However, critics fear that this may lead to a phaseout of traditional jeepneys and put operators in debt.

The initial phase of inDrive’s launch will activate the application in five cities—Bacolod, Baguio, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro, and Butuan. As the landscape of ride-hailing services in Metro Manila evolves, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in 2024 and beyond.