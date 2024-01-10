Indonesian President Joko Widodo Pledges Support for South China Sea Peace

In a landmark visit to the Philippines, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, commonly known as President Jokowi, has expressed Indonesia's commitment to assisting its neighbor in promoting peace in the tumultuous South China Sea region. This announcement came during his visit to the Malacaang Presidential Palace, making President Widodo the first head of state to grace the country with his presence in 2024.

Advertisment

A Bilateral Meeting of Significance

In a high-profile bilateral meeting with the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the two leaders discussed various areas of cooperation including political security, the economy, and regional matters. In a show of solidarity, President Jokowi offered assistance in the form of defense equipment, anti-submarine warships, and strengthening trade relations, marking a significant step in regional cooperation.

Strengthening Ties and Promoting Peace

Advertisment

With the ongoing territorial disputes and tensions escalating in the South China Sea, Indonesia's offer to assist the Philippines underscores its commitment to fostering peace in the region. The two leaders also agreed to strengthen defense cooperation and existing agreements on border cooperation, signaling a bolstering of ties between the two nations.

Regional Cooperation within ASEAN

President Jokowi and President Marcos Jr. concurred on the need to expedite the revision of joint border patrol and crossing agreements, fortifying their mutual commitment to regional security. This development highlights the importance of regional cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with Indonesia playing a key role in supporting its neighboring countries.