Indigenous, Environmental Groups Demand Repeal of Philippine Mining Act on Its 29th Anniversary

On a significant day that marked nearly three decades since the enactment of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, indigenous and Moro peoples' groups, alongside environmental and human rights advocates, converged in a powerful rally at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City. The protest underscored a collective plea for the repeal of a law that has, over the years, sanctioned large-scale and open-pit mining operations, devastating both land and coastal waters across the nation.

Why Repeal Matters

The Philippine Mining Act, instituted during former President Fidel Ramos's tenure, was initially celebrated as a legislative milestone aimed at propelling the country's economic growth through the liberalization of the mining sector. However, the promise of prosperity has been overshadowed by the environmental degradation and socio-economic strife faced by indigenous communities. Mountains have been razed, rivers poisoned, and the livelihoods of countless Filipinos upended, prompting a reevaluation of the law's impact on the nation's ecological and cultural heritage. Significant environmental concerns have been raised, highlighting the law's contribution to these adversities.

Voices from the Frontlines

At the heart of the rally were the impassioned testimonies of those directly affected by mining operations. Indigenous leaders and environmental activists spoke of the irreversible damage inflicted on their lands and waters, illustrating a stark contrast between the law's economic intentions and its real-world consequences. The call for repeal is not merely a legislative battle; it is a fight for survival, identity, and the preservation of natural resources for future generations. These accounts, coupled with the day's symbolic significance, underscore the urgent need for policy reform that aligns with both environmental sustainability and the rights of indigenous peoples.

A Path Forward

As the clamor for the repeal of the Philippine Mining Act gains momentum, the spotlight turns to the DENR and legislative bodies tasked with safeguarding the country's environmental and cultural legacy. The protest serves as a critical reminder of the law's far-reaching implications, prompting a closer examination of how mining policies can be restructured to foster economic growth without sacrificing environmental integrity or indigenous rights. The voices of the rallied groups echo a broader call for sustainable development practices that prioritize the well-being of both people and the planet.

As the sun set on the rally in Quezon City, the day's events left an indelible mark on the ongoing discourse surrounding mining in the Philippines. The push for the repeal of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 represents a pivotal moment in the country's environmental movement, offering a glimpse into the collective power of indigenous and environmental groups to effect change.