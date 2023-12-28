en English
Philippines

In Tondo, Children’s Dangerous Play with Firecrackers Continues Despite Warnings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:27 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:02 am EST
In Tondo, Children’s Dangerous Play with Firecrackers Continues Despite Warnings

In the bustling district of Tondo, Manila, a concerning tradition among children persists despite the stern warnings from adults and authorities. The practice of playing with firecrackers, a dangerous game that poses significant risks, continues unabated. The ‘piccolo’ and ‘Watusi’, two types of firecrackers, are the popular choices among the neighborhood’s children.

Firecrackers: A Perilous Playground

The Department of Health (DOH) recently reported 88 fireworks-related injuries, which included 13 new cases. One of these cases was a 4-year-old boy from Calabarzon who accidentally swallowed a Watusi firecracker, underlining the grave danger these explosives pose, especially to children. The injuries occurred predominantly at home or in the streets, with victims mostly being males between the ages of five and 49. The DOH had issued warnings about Watusi firecrackers due to their deadly chemicals and their misleading resemblance to candy.

(Read Also: Fire Devastation in Davao City: Hundreds of Families Displaced)

Illegal Fireworks: A Persistent Problem

Despite regulations, illegal fireworks were found to be the cause of 52% of the reported injuries. The DOH noted that most cases resulted from active handling of firecrackers. The list of culprits included ‘boga,’ ‘5-star,’ ‘kwitis,’ ‘piccolo,’ ‘pla-pla,’ ‘luces,’ and ‘whistle bomb.’ The use of ‘pla-pla’ resulted in the amputation of two teenagers’ fingers, bringing the total number of people with severed limbs due to illegal firecrackers to six.

(Read Also: Manila Cybercrime Team Cracks Down on Illegal Online Fireworks Sale)

Efforts to Curb the Hazardous Tradition

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos urged local governments to implement their own bans on firecrackers, citing the high number of injuries, particularly among children and teens. He commended the 35 Local Government Units (LGUs) that have complied with his directive to pass ordinances akin to a total ban on firecrackers to ensure safe celebrations. Violation of these ordinances could result in imprisonment, a fine, or revocation of business permits for establishments. The Philippine National Police reported two deaths and 17 injuries due to firecrackers and pyrotechnics from December 16 to December 26.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order (EO) No. 28 in 2017, which confined firecracker use to community fireworks displays, has been noted for its role in decreasing firecracker-related injuries. Yet, despite these measures, the tradition of playing with firecrackers, particularly among the youth in densely populated areas like Tondo, persists.

Philippines Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

