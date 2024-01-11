en English
Disaster

Iloilo City Government’s P12.8M Aid to Disaster-stricken Residents: A Beacon of Hope

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
Iloilo City Government's P12.8M Aid to Disaster-stricken Residents: A Beacon of Hope

The Iloilo City Government, working hand in hand with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), has proven its commitment to disaster mitigation by investing P12.8 million in aid for families affected by calamities in the previous year. This investment has manifested in the form of food, non-food items, and financial assistance, significantly improving the lives of approximately 12,465 families.

Breakdown of Aid Distribution

The support provided by the City Government and CSWDO was comprehensive, with nearly P6 million being allocated to food and non-food items and a further P6.8 million given as financial assistance. This aid was channeled to families in need through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) and the city’s Trust Fund.

When looking at the specifics of aid distribution, the data reveal that 325 families affected by man-made disasters, such as fires, received a combined P9.7 million in aid. In contrast, the vast majority of beneficiaries, amounting to 12,140 families, were victims of natural disasters like typhoons. They were provided with assistance worth P3.2 million.

Looking Ahead: Disaster Preparedness in 2024

The Iloilo City Government is looking towards the future with a proactive stance on disaster management. It has set aside a total of P14 million for the acquisition of food and non-food items in 2024, in addition to financial assistance allocation by the local government unit. This fund is to be split between the CSWDO and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), ensuring a comprehensive approach towards disaster readiness.

In a recent statement, CSWDO head Teresa Gelogo highlighted the readiness of the Sooc Regional Evacuation Center and underscored the importance of public vigilance against potential disasters. This serves as a timely reminder of the collective responsibility we all share in mitigating the effects of disasters and safeguarding our communities.

Disaster Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

