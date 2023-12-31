Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on ‘Boga’ and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year’s Celebration

In a spirited effort to ensure a safer New Year’s Eve, the local police in Ilocos Norte have been diligently enforcing Provincial Ordinance 052-2023, popularly known as the anti-boga ordinance. The law, authentically signed by the Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc on October 24, categorically outlaws the possession, use, manufacturing, and sale of ‘boga’, a crude cannon typically fashioned from PVC pipes that generates loud explosions.

Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers

Apart from the ‘boga’, the ordinance also imposes restrictions on the sale and possession of substances such as denatured alcohol, acetone, and similar chemicals, along with electronic gas stove switches to minors, owing to their potential misuse in crafting makeshift bomb devices. The Ilocos Norte Police Director, Police Col. Julius Suriben, a key contributor in drafting the ordinance, has been spearheading the police endeavors to curb firecracker-related mishaps. As a direct outcome of the police operations that were initiated on November 18, a whopping total of 181 bogas has been seized by 11 a.m. on December 31.

Police Operations Yield Results

The police force has also undertaken five operations directly targeting illegal firecrackers, which resulted in the arrest of an individual and the confiscation and surrender of a variety of unlawful fireworks, namely Kwitis, Mother Cow, Judas Belt, and Bawang, with an aggregate value of P50,790. Col. Suriben has underscored the continuous nature of the campaign against boga and illegal firecrackers to guarantee public safety during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in the province.

Global Efforts Against Illegal Fireworks

Similar efforts are being undertaken globally. In Germany, police officers confiscated boxes of illegally sold firecrackers in a kiosk in Jenfeld, leading to an investigation under the Explosives Act. Meanwhile, in Uzbekistan, pyrotechnic products valued at almost UZS 9bn ($728,032) were seized in the run-up to New Year’s Eve with a total of 3,641 cases of illicit trafficking in pyrotechnic products being registered, leading to the initiation of 26 criminal cases.

The collective global stance against the use of illegal fireworks and the production of ‘boga’ serves as a testament to the commitment of the law enforcement authorities towards ensuring public safety and a peaceful New Year’s Eve celebration.