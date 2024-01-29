Ilocos Norte: A Vibrant Sanctuary for Over 2,000 Waterbird Species

The northern province of Ilocos Norte in the Philippines has emerged as a sanctuary for bird watchers, housing over 2,000 species of waterbirds within its borders. The Paoay National Park, a vibrant hub of avian biodiversity, is particularly abuzz in January, drawing enthusiasts from around the globe to observe a rich assortment of waterbirds including egrets, herons, the Philippine duck, northern shoveler, and moorhen.

Flourishing Avian Diversity

The estuary of Paoay National Park serves as an ideal backdrop for a spectacle of avian life. The park teems with a diversity of species, making it a haven for both local and international bird watchers. In addition to the park, another popular location for bird watching is Barangay Gabu in Laoag City, known for its sanctuary for various bird species. This includes both endemic species that are native to the region, and migratory birds that find a temporary home in the area.

Asian Waterbirds Monitoring Report

The Asian Waterbirds Monitoring report attests to the region's rich avian diversity, stating that the region is home to more than 2,200 birds. This figure represents a significant contribution to the global bird population, and it underscores the importance of Ilocos Norte as a critical habitat for these species.

Preservation Efforts by the DENR

Recognizing the ecological treasure that it oversees, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has emphasized the importance of respecting the birds' natural habitat. The department strictly prohibits any form of disturbance or attempts to capture the birds, thereby ensuring the preservation of this ecological treasure for future generations. These efforts not only protect the birds but also allow bird watchers to continue enjoying this unique experience.