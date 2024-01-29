ICTSI to Transform Iloilo Commercial Port into Visayas Container Terminal

The International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has announced its plan to transform the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex (ICPC) into the Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), a visionary project aimed at revitalizing port activity and trade in the Western Visayas region. The ICPC, currently boasting an operational quay length of 627 meters and a 20-hectare land area for container storage, warehousing, and varied cargo handling activities, serves the bustling province of Iloilo and the encompassing Panay Island region.

ICTSI's Vision for VCT

ICTSI's blueprint for the VCT includes significant investments in upgrading the terminal's infrastructure and procuring new cargo handling equipment to amplify terminal productivity and service quality. Christian R. Gonzalez, the executive vice president of ICTSI, underscored the port's critical role in bolstering the economic and social development of Iloilo. The initiative is a testament to ICTSI's commitment to enhancing the port's capabilities, with the aspiration to position it as a pivotal gateway for the region.

Path to Transformation

The metamorphosis of ICPC into VCT will commence once ICTSI finalizes the contract and receives the Notice to Proceed from the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA). Having secured a 25-year concession to develop and operate the ICPC, ICTSI intends to tackle capacity efficiency constraints and invigorate the port's economic engine through its redevelopment plan. The company has received accolades from Former Senate President Franklin Drilon, who expressed optimism about the partnership, emphasizing ICTSI's proven track record in port management and its capacity to address congestion issues.

ICTSI's Debut Project in Visayas

This venture marks ICTSI's debut project in Visayas, signaling a significant step towards the port's transformation into a modern, efficient, and premier gateway for the region. Upon the handover to ICTSI, the facility will be rebranded as the Visayas Container Terminal (VCT). ICTSI has committed to substantial investments in infrastructure upgrades, operational efficiency measures, and cutting-edge cargo-handling equipment, all aimed at unlocking the port's economic potential and elevating its stature. This initiative is anticipated to unlock significant economic opportunities for not just Iloilo, but the entire region.