IC Calaguas Ascends as New Chairperson of AVSEU3-RAGPTD

Marking a crucial change in the leadership of the Aviation Security Unit 3- Regional Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (AVSEU3-RAGPTD), IC Calaguas has ascended to the role of chairperson. The announcement came during a meeting on January 12 at Hotel Seoul. Calaguas, who priorly held the position of Vice President for Airport Operations at the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) from 2020 to 2022, has succeeded the group’s original chairman, Dr. Irineo "Bong" Alvaro.

A Diverse Professional Background

Calaguas brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having served in several high-ranking positions throughout her career. Apart from her stint at the CIAC, she was also a political tactician for Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, Jr. Moreover, Calaguas' tenure at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as the acting deputy director general from 2017 to 2020 has equipped her with valuable insights into the workings of law enforcement agencies.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Continued Commitment

In her acceptance speech, Calaguas paid tribute to Alvaro's significant contributions to the advisory group. She urged the members to uphold their commitment and dedication, emphasizing the importance of private-public partnerships in achieving the group's goals. Calaguas also highlighted the need for additional resources for law enforcement agencies, outlining a vision for an increasingly secure and efficient aviation sector.

New Leaders, Same Mission

Alongside Calaguas, Dr. Lucia Hipolito was elected as Vice Chairman for external affairs, while Alvaro was bestowed with the title of chairman emeritus. The AVSEU3-RAGPTD, composed of 16 members from various sectors, is dedicated to aiding the AVSEU3 in carrying out their duties and aligning with the Philippine National Police's P.A.T.R.O.L Plan 2030. This election marks a new phase in the group’s mission, fostering hope for a safer, more secure aviation industry under the new leadership.