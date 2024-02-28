I AM MAD Volunteers Inc. Honored by DepEd for Outstanding Contribution to Philippine Education

At the recent DepEd Partners' Appreciation and Recognition national ceremony in Pasay City, I AM MAD Volunteers Inc., a pivotal nonprofit organization, was celebrated for its substantial impact on the Philippines' basic education landscape. Chief Executive Volunteer Maco Ravanzo and Programs and Communications Head Wino de la Cruz proudly accepted the award from Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, marking a significant milestone in the organization's history of service and advocacy in education.

Decade of Dedication to Education

For over ten years, I AM MAD has been at the forefront of supporting the Department of Education's mission to enhance the quality of basic education across the Philippines. Through initiatives like the 'MAD Camp' and 'MAD Talks,' the organization has been instrumental in promoting values formation and volunteerism among Filipino youth. These programs have not only aided in the personal development of countless students but have also fostered a culture of giving back and community involvement.

Award-Winning Collaboration

The recognition by the Department of Education underscores I AM MAD's significant contributions to the Matatag Agenda for the DepEd Basic Education Development Plan, which seeks to ensure accessible, quality education for all learners. The organization's commitment to this cause, highlighted by their collaboration with DepEd, exemplifies the potential of private-public partnerships in addressing educational challenges and achieving national development goals.

Looking Forward

Reflecting on the journey, Maco Ravanzo expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment and shared insights into the evolution of I AM MAD. From its humble beginnings to becoming a key player in educational advocacy, the organization's story is one of passion, perseverance, and purpose. As I AM MAD continues to expand its reach and impact, the focus remains on empowering the youth and contributing to a brighter future for education in the Philippines.

This recognition by the Department of Education not only celebrates the past achievements of I AM MAD Volunteers Inc. but also sets the stage for further collaboration and innovation in the education sector. With dedicated organizations like I AM MAD leading the charge, the dream of quality education for all Filipino learners is closer to becoming a reality.