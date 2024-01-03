en English
Automotive

Hyundai Motor Philippines Previews All-New Santa Fe Ahead of 2024 Launch

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
As the world bid goodbye to 2023, Hyundai Motor Philippines Inc. (HMPH) offered a glimpse into the future with the public exhibition of the All-New Santa Fe. The event, part of the ‘NYE At The 5th’ New Year’s Eve countdown hosted by the City Government of Taguig, took place at C1 Park Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City on December 30, 2023. The exhibition coincided with performances by top Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists, Filipino rock icon Ely Buendia, and K-pop stars Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy of Red Velvet.

The All-New Santa Fe: Unveiling the Future

The fifth generation of the Santa Fe is set to be officially launched in Hyundai dealerships nationwide in the first quarter of 2024. Victor Vela, the general manager for sales at HMPH, emphasized the model’s significant design changes. The Santa Fe has always been known for its practicality and performance. However, in its sixth iteration, the vehicle takes on a more chiseled design, retaining its core values while exploring new visual frontiers. The showcased Santa Fe, bathed in a vibrant Terracotta Orange, is one of six colors to be offered, with each variant adding a unique touch to the model’s modern aesthetic.

Engine and Interior Enhancements

Under the hood, the Santa Fe boasts a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, offering a perfect blend of power and efficiency. The interior, meanwhile, is a testament to Hyundai’s commitment to comfort and technology. The dashboard is adorned with a panoramic curve display, providing comprehensive vehicle information at a glance. Additionally, the Santa Fe includes wireless charging docks, ensuring that your devices remain powered throughout the journey. The seats, swathed in premium leather, add a touch of luxury to the driving experience.

Welcoming 2024 with the All-New Santa Fe

The public can view the All-New Santa Fe until January 12, 2024. HMPH encourages visitors to share their expectations for the new year with the hashtag #OpenForMoreIn2024. While the final pricing and specifications will be revealed closer to the launch, interested customers can register on the official Hyundai website and follow HMPH on social media for updates and promotions. As the world steps into 2024, the All-New Santa Fe stands as a symbol of Hyundai’s commitment to innovation, design, and customer satisfaction.

Automotive Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

