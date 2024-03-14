House Launches Probe into Unauthorized Resort Construction in Bohol's Protected Chocolate Hills

Following uproarious public outcry, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has mandated a comprehensive investigation into the contentious establishment of Captain's Peak Resort at the foot of Bohol's iconic Chocolate Hills. This move underscores the government's commitment to preserving national heritage sites against unauthorized commercial exploitation.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Controversy

The probe was initiated after social media backlash highlighted the resort's detrimental impact on the landscape of the Chocolate Hills, a celebrated geological formation and a UNESCO Global Geopark. Critics argue that the construction not only mars the natural beauty of the site but also flouts environmental protection laws.

Despite claims from Julieta Sablas, the resort manager, of having secured all necessary permits, the absence of an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) has raised significant legal and environmental concerns.

Advertisment

In response, local and national agencies are now rallying to address the oversight. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), alongside the Senate's Committee on Environment and Natural Resources and Committee on Tourism and Cultural Communities, has been tasked with investigating how such a project could proceed amidst stringent environmental protection regulations. The inquiry aims to hold accountable those who authorized the construction and explore the lapses in oversight that allowed the development to occur.

Implications for the Future

The unfolding investigation into the Captain's Peak Resort serves as a critical juncture for environmental governance in the Philippines. It spotlights the need for stringent enforcement of environmental laws and the protection of national heritage sites from commercial encroachment.

As the case progresses, it will undoubtedly set precedents for how similar infractions are addressed, ensuring that the preservation of natural and cultural heritage takes precedence over commercial interests.