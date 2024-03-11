HORI7ON's Winston Halts Promotions After Brother's Death; Group Continues as Six

Winston of the rising pop sensation HORI7ON is taking a heartfelt pause from the group's bustling promotional schedule following the tragic passing of his brother, MLD Entertainment announced. The event has cast a solemn shadow over the group's recent achievements, prompting an outpouring of support from fans worldwide. Winston is set to return to the Philippines from South Korea to be with his family during this grieving period.

Immediate Impact on HORI7ON's Promotions

Despite the somber news, HORI7ON, the first all-Filipino group to make waves in the South Korean music scene, vows to continue their scheduled activities with a temporary adjustment to their lineup. This decision comes shortly after the group's appearance on prominent Korean music shows such as KBS' "Music Bank" and SBS' "Inkigayo", where they performed their latest single "Lucky". The group's commitment to their craft and the resilience in the face of personal adversity speaks volumes about their dedication and unity.

Winston's Journey and Contributions

Winston's temporary departure from HORI7ON's lineup is not just a loss for the group but for the fans who have followed their journey from the beginning. Known for his vibrant energy and significant contributions to the group's music and performances, Winston's absence will undoubtedly be felt. However, his decision to be with his family during this difficult time has garnered respect and understanding from fans and colleagues alike.

The Road Ahead for HORI7ON

As HORI7ON navigates through this challenging period, the focus remains on supporting Winston and ensuring the group's continued success. With their latest single "Lucky" already making waves, HORI7ON aims to solidify their position in the K-pop industry, not just as pioneers for Filipino artists in South Korea but as a group capable of overcoming adversity. The future holds promise for the septet, as they continue to chart their path with resilience, talent, and the unwavering support of their fans.

The sudden pause in Winston's activities with HORI7ON highlights the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of family ties in times of crisis. As the group moves forward as a six-member team, their journey will be a testament to the strength found in unity and the enduring bond between artists and their supporters. While the absence of Winston's presence on stage will be palpable, the spirit of togetherness and the collective resolve to thrive in adversity will continue to define HORI7ON's narrative in the days to come.