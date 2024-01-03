Home Credit Philippines Sees Sales Surge in Tech and Lifestyle Products

The consumer finance landscape in the Philippines is witnessing a significant shift in product preferences, with Home Credit Philippines reporting an impressive uptick in sales across various categories. The company, a prominent player in the consumer finance segment, has facilitated the purchase of 1.7 million mobile phones, with Apple experiencing a 100% sales growth, thereby becoming the top mobile brand for Home Credit. This trend underscores the vital role of mobile and tablet devices in the lives of Filipinos, serving as essential tools for work, education, and entertainment.

Enhancing Living Spaces

Alongside the mobile technology boom, Home Credit has also been instrumental in financing the acquisition of 420,000 units of home appliances. This trend suggests a robust consumer interest in upgrading living spaces with modern and efficient appliances. The surge in sales is not limited to appliances, with significant growth observed in the TV and electronics, computers, furniture, and home improvement materials sectors. These trends reflect the Filipino population’s desire for improved connectivity and comfort within their homes.

Embracing Green Living

Interestingly, Home Credit has also reported a 122% sales increase in e-bikes, signaling a shift towards sustainable living and alternative modes of transportation. This trend is indicative of a growing consciousness and commitment towards eco-friendly practices among Filipinos.

The Role of Promotional Campaigns

The surging sales across various product categories have been further bolstered by Home Credit’s promotional campaigns. The Great 0% Festival, in particular, offers 0% interest rates on installment plans for lifestyle and tech products. This promotion, available until January 2024 at Home Credit partner stores and on Shoppingmall.ph, has played a crucial role in enhancing the accessibility of various products during the holiday season.