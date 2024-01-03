en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Home Credit Philippines Sees Sales Surge in Tech and Lifestyle Products

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Home Credit Philippines Sees Sales Surge in Tech and Lifestyle Products

The consumer finance landscape in the Philippines is witnessing a significant shift in product preferences, with Home Credit Philippines reporting an impressive uptick in sales across various categories. The company, a prominent player in the consumer finance segment, has facilitated the purchase of 1.7 million mobile phones, with Apple experiencing a 100% sales growth, thereby becoming the top mobile brand for Home Credit. This trend underscores the vital role of mobile and tablet devices in the lives of Filipinos, serving as essential tools for work, education, and entertainment.

Enhancing Living Spaces

Alongside the mobile technology boom, Home Credit has also been instrumental in financing the acquisition of 420,000 units of home appliances. This trend suggests a robust consumer interest in upgrading living spaces with modern and efficient appliances. The surge in sales is not limited to appliances, with significant growth observed in the TV and electronics, computers, furniture, and home improvement materials sectors. These trends reflect the Filipino population’s desire for improved connectivity and comfort within their homes.

Embracing Green Living

Interestingly, Home Credit has also reported a 122% sales increase in e-bikes, signaling a shift towards sustainable living and alternative modes of transportation. This trend is indicative of a growing consciousness and commitment towards eco-friendly practices among Filipinos.

The Role of Promotional Campaigns

The surging sales across various product categories have been further bolstered by Home Credit’s promotional campaigns. The Great 0% Festival, in particular, offers 0% interest rates on installment plans for lifestyle and tech products. This promotion, available until January 2024 at Home Credit partner stores and on Shoppingmall.ph, has played a crucial role in enhancing the accessibility of various products during the holiday season.

0
Business Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

West Bengal to Establish Dedicated Tea Hub in Calcutta Port Area

By Dil Bar Irshad

Polygon's NFT Market Sees Significant Boost in December 2023

By Muthana Al-Najjar

NLC India Invites Bids for 100 MW Solar Power Project

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Stock Market Volatility: A Spotlight on the Pharmaceutical Sector and Banking Stocks

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tippah County Gears Up for Growth in 2024; UMMC Facilitates Historic K ...
@Business · 1 min
Tippah County Gears Up for Growth in 2024; UMMC Facilitates Historic K ...
heart comment 0
Revolutionizing Last-Mile Logistics in India: A Review of 2023 and Outlook for 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Revolutionizing Last-Mile Logistics in India: A Review of 2023 and Outlook for 2024
Supreme Court Rules Against SIT or CBI Probe in Adani-Hindenburg Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Supreme Court Rules Against SIT or CBI Probe in Adani-Hindenburg Case
Addison Lee Founder John Griffin Knighted for Charitable and Business Contributions

By BNN Correspondents

Addison Lee Founder John Griffin Knighted for Charitable and Business Contributions
Kava Takes Center Stage in the Rising Non-Alcoholic Beverage Trend

By BNN Correspondents

Kava Takes Center Stage in the Rising Non-Alcoholic Beverage Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
39 seconds
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
41 seconds
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
49 seconds
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
57 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
1 min
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
1 min
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
1 min
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
1 min
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout
1 min
Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app