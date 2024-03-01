Holcim Philippines Partners with NGOs to Fortify Homes in Climate-Vulnerable Aurora

Leading the way in sustainable building solutions, Holcim Philippines, Inc., in partnership with Build Change and ASKI, has recently completed a pivotal project aimed at enhancing the disaster resilience of homes in Central Luzon. This initiative, 'Matibay na Bahay para sa mas Ligtas na Buhay,' marks a significant step forward in the fight against climate change's impacts on vulnerable communities.

Building Resilience in Vulnerable Communities

In September 2023, Holcim Philippines launched an ambitious project in collaboration with the non-profit Build Change and the social development organization ASKI to empower families in Aurora and Baler. The project's objective was twofold: to make homes more resistant to extreme weather conditions and to educate over 3,000 individuals on the importance of climate-resilient building practices. By providing housing loans to 37 low-income families and training 120 local masons, the initiative showcased a holistic approach to building resilience at the community level.

Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Building

The project utilized Holcim's cutting-edge, low-carbon cement products, such as Excel ECOPlanet, Wallright Prime, and Superfine Skimcoat. These materials were chosen for their efficiency and sustainability, demonstrating that the right products can significantly reduce construction costs while ensuring the durability of homes. This initiative not only helped families secure safer living conditions but also promoted environmentally friendly building practices, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

Expanding Collaboration for Community Well-being

Holcim Philippines is not stopping here. According to Zoe Sibala, Chief Sustainability Officer, the company is determined to continue expanding its collaborations and introducing innovative products to support the country's development. By partnering with organizations like Build Change and ASKI, Holcim is contributing to a broader movement towards sustainable and resilient communities. Through initiatives like 'Matibay na Bahay para sa mas Ligtas na Buhay,' Holcim is playing a crucial role in ensuring that low-income families have access to safe, affordable, and sustainable housing solutions.

As the world grapples with the increasing challenges posed by climate change, projects like these highlight the importance of innovation, collaboration, and community engagement in building a more resilient future. Holcim Philippines, through its commitment to sustainable building solutions and partnerships, is setting a strong example for how companies can contribute to meaningful and lasting change.