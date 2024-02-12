HoHo PUVs: A Sustainable and Affordable Way to Explore Boracay

Boracay's transportation landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, courtesy of the newly introduced HoHo PUVs. These modern, eco-friendly public utility vehicles, operated by Southwest Tours, are redefining mobility for tourists on the island.

A New Era of Island Transportation

As of February 12, 2024, Boracay welcomes a fresh approach to tourist transportation. The hop-on, hop-off (HoHo) PUVs, a venture by Southwest Tours, are now plying the island's roads. These vehicles are not just a means to get around; they are a testament to Boracay's commitment to sustainable tourism.

Exploring Boracay the HoHo Way

The HoHo PUVs follow a designated route along Boracay's circumferential road, making 20 stops at key attractions. These include popular spots like Cagban Port, Puka Beach, and D'Mall. Tourists can board and alight at any of these stops, making it easy to explore the island's beaches, shopping areas, and recreational sites at their own pace.

Affordability is another highlight of this service. A one-day pass costs only P200, while a three-day pass is priced at P400. These unlimited ride cards allow tourists to make the most of their island visit without worrying about transportation costs.

Sustainable Mobility for a Greener Boracay

Eco-friendly and safe - these are the defining features of the HoHo PUVs. They are equipped with Euro 4 engines, ensuring minimal environmental impact. Additionally, they adhere strictly to safety regulations, providing peace of mind to passengers.

The introduction of these vehicles is part of a broader rehabilitation program aimed at creating a greener, safer, and more efficient transportation network in Boracay. This initiative is set to boost the island's appeal as a sustainable tourism destination.

In conclusion, the HoHo PUVs mark a significant stride in Boracay's transformation journey. They embody the island's commitment to sustainable tourism while offering tourists an affordable, convenient, and eco-friendly way to explore its many attractions.