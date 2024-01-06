en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort Honored with ASEAN MICE Venue 2024 Award

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort Honored with ASEAN MICE Venue 2024 Award

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort in the Philippines has been conferred with the prestigious ASEAN Tourism Standard Awards in the ASEAN MICE Venue 2024 category for the Meeting Room. This award is a testament to the hotel’s unyielding commitment to offering unrivaled facilities and services carefully tailored to cater to the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry in Southeast Asia.

ASEAN MICE Venue Standards

The resort’s selection was grounded on the stringent ASEAN MICE Venue Standards, which rigorously assesses the physical setting, technology, and service quality. The ASEAN MICE Venue Standards are a benchmark for venues aspiring to deliver top-notch services in the MICE industry. The standards ensure that the awarded venues are not just physically appealing but are also equipped with the latest technology and offer superior service quality.

A Resort with Versatile Event Space

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort boasts an impressive over 1,600 square meters of versatile event space, which includes a grand ballroom and a junior ballroom. Both are equipped to host a variety of functions with extensive capacity and amenities, further fortifying the resort’s position as a top venue for the MICE industry.

Committed to Environmental Practices

Aside from its commitment to providing high-quality services, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort is also deeply committed to environmental practices. The resort’s initiatives in energy efficiency, waste reduction, and local sourcing underscore its commitment to sustainability. Notably, the resort offers Carbon Neutral Meetings as part of its ‘Meet with Purpose’ program, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices.

The official award ceremony is scheduled for January 26, 2024, in Lao PDR, where the resort will be formally recognized for its achievements in the MICE industry and its commitment to environmental sustainability.

0
Philippines Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
59 mins ago
Tragic House Collapse in Quezon City: A Cautionary Tale of Unauthorized Construction
In a grim event that unfolded over the past weekend in Quezon City, a man lost his life while another sustained injuries in a house collapse. This tragedy transpired within the Barangay Culiat, where a section of the under-construction house gave way under the weight of heavy rains, leaving a scene of destruction and despair.
Tragic House Collapse in Quezon City: A Cautionary Tale of Unauthorized Construction
Philippine Bureau of Corrections Aims for Self-Sustainability through Private Sector Partnerships
3 hours ago
Philippine Bureau of Corrections Aims for Self-Sustainability through Private Sector Partnerships
Senator Villar Highlights Women's Role in Law Enforcement
3 hours ago
Senator Villar Highlights Women's Role in Law Enforcement
Mixed Reactions to Jo Koy's Historic Hosting at the 81st Golden Globe Awards
1 hour ago
Mixed Reactions to Jo Koy's Historic Hosting at the 81st Golden Globe Awards
Francine Diaz to Sing, Donny Pangilinan to Star in Esports Film: New Chapters in Filipino Entertainment
1 hour ago
Francine Diaz to Sing, Donny Pangilinan to Star in Esports Film: New Chapters in Filipino Entertainment
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
2 hours ago
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberal MP Garth Hamilton Castigates Labor's Indigenous Policy Initiative
44 seconds
Liberal MP Garth Hamilton Castigates Labor's Indigenous Policy Initiative
Thistlethwaite Stands Firm on Republic Cause, Despite No Immediate Plans
1 min
Thistlethwaite Stands Firm on Republic Cause, Despite No Immediate Plans
University Students Reenact Historic US-China Table Tennis Diplomacy
1 min
University Students Reenact Historic US-China Table Tennis Diplomacy
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
2 mins
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
7 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
7 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
8 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
8 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
8 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app