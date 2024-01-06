Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort Honored with ASEAN MICE Venue 2024 Award

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort in the Philippines has been conferred with the prestigious ASEAN Tourism Standard Awards in the ASEAN MICE Venue 2024 category for the Meeting Room. This award is a testament to the hotel’s unyielding commitment to offering unrivaled facilities and services carefully tailored to cater to the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry in Southeast Asia.

ASEAN MICE Venue Standards

The resort’s selection was grounded on the stringent ASEAN MICE Venue Standards, which rigorously assesses the physical setting, technology, and service quality. The ASEAN MICE Venue Standards are a benchmark for venues aspiring to deliver top-notch services in the MICE industry. The standards ensure that the awarded venues are not just physically appealing but are also equipped with the latest technology and offer superior service quality.

A Resort with Versatile Event Space

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort boasts an impressive over 1,600 square meters of versatile event space, which includes a grand ballroom and a junior ballroom. Both are equipped to host a variety of functions with extensive capacity and amenities, further fortifying the resort’s position as a top venue for the MICE industry.

Committed to Environmental Practices

Aside from its commitment to providing high-quality services, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort is also deeply committed to environmental practices. The resort’s initiatives in energy efficiency, waste reduction, and local sourcing underscore its commitment to sustainability. Notably, the resort offers Carbon Neutral Meetings as part of its ‘Meet with Purpose’ program, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices.

The official award ceremony is scheduled for January 26, 2024, in Lao PDR, where the resort will be formally recognized for its achievements in the MICE industry and its commitment to environmental sustainability.