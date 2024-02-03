Heart Evangelista and Lee Min-ho Attend Fendi Boutique Opening in Bangkok

The extravagant opening of Fendi's new boutique at Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand, was a star-studded affair, marking a significant event in the world of luxury fashion. Among the glitterati in attendance were the socialite-artist Heart Evangelista from the Philippines, and Fendi's Korean ambassador, the renowned actor Lee Min-ho. The event, attended by an array of celebrities, further amplified the grandeur associated with the Fendi brand.

Heart Evangelista and Lee Min-ho Grace the Fendi Event

Heart Evangelista, known for her impeccable fashion sense and versatility as an artist, made a striking appearance in an outfit from Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The outfit, a matching turtleneck and wrap skirt, bore the distinct signature of Fendi's creative genius. The artist's presence was not just confined to the red carpet, but she also took to social media, sharing her experiences with her followers.

Among the many moments she captured was a photo with the Korean heartthrob, Lee Min-ho, who also happens to be Fendi's ambassador. The photo, also featuring Singaporean celebrities Mae Tan and Desmond Tan, and Thai actress Bella Ranee Campen, was a hit among her followers, with some expressing envy at her close proximity to the Korean star.

Fendi's Star-Studded Affair

The boutique's opening was not just about the display of Fendi's latest collection, but also a gathering of stars from various spheres of the entertainment industry. Thai actor Mario Maurer was among the celebrities who graced the event, adding to the international appeal of the occasion.

Previously at Paris Fashion Week, Heart was seen seated next to Mina of the K-pop group Twice at Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 show. The event was also graced by celebrities like Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, and French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos, further showcasing Fendi's global celebrity appeal.

What's Next for Lee Min-ho?

Lee Min-ho, beyond his ambassadorial duties for Fendi, has a promising line-up of projects. He is set to appear in the series 'Ask The Stars' and the film 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint'. In the latter, he will act alongside Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, and Jisoo from Blackpink, promising a compelling watch for fans of the Korean star.