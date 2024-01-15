Guiuan Mayor Advocates for Mining, Citing Economic and Social Benefits

In a bid to emphasize the economic growth and job creation potential of mining operations, Guiuan's Mayor, Annaliza Gonzales-Kwan, has fervently advocated for continued mining activities in the Eastern Samar province municipality. The Mayor reported a significant economic boost with approximately 2,300 locals employed in the mining sector, resulting in substantial income and tax contributions to the government.

Mining Companies' Contribution to Local Development

Local mining companies have not restricted their impact to economic contributions alone. They are actively involved in social development projects that aid the community. The Mayor's endorsement for responsible mining comes in light of potential alternative environmental hazards, such as illegal fishing and logging, that could surge in the absence of mining industry jobs.

Gonzales-Kwan invoked a report by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Eastern Visayas, which attests to the mining sector's impressive contribution of P182.62 million in excise tax revenue last year. This significant income stream bolsters the local economy and underscores the financial viability of the industry.

Active Mining Operations and Employment

Currently, four active mining companies on Homonhon Island collectively employ 1,549 locals, primarily mining nickel and chromite. The Mayor confronted the negative portrayal of mining in the media by claiming that a certain image, purportedly showcasing destructive mining pits, was in fact a misinterpretation of silting ponds.

Gonzales-Kwan clarified that less than 10 percent of Homonhon's land area is being mined, and responsible mining practices are being adhered to by the companies. These companies have robust plans to restore the land for agricultural use once the mining operations cease, thereby ensuring the land's continued utility.

Environmental Development Plan

In addition to advocating for mining, the Mayor is proactively working on an environmental development plan for the island, which will be funded by the mining companies' social development management program. This initiative exemplifies the symbiotic relationship between the mining operations and the local community where both parties thrive.

Contrastingly, the antimining group Homonhon Environmental Advocates and Rights Defender Inc. (Heard) contends that no financial compensation can adequately offset the environmental degradation caused by mining activities on the island, particularly given its historical significance as the first landing point of Ferdinand Magellan in 1521. This divergence of opinion reflects the ongoing debate over the sustainability and environmental impact of mining operations.