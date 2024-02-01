GSMA Workshop Highlights Role of Mobile Network Operators in Disaster Preparedness

The Humanitarian Connectivity Charter Workshop, a recent initiative in the Philippines, has sparked a vibrant discourse on disaster preparedness, emphasizing the crucial role of mobile network operators. Organized by GSMA, the two-day event served as a platform for interaction among various sectors, showcasing the importance of unity in the face of adversities.

Emphasis on Private Sector Partnerships

One of the prominent themes that reverberated throughout the workshop was the significance of private sector partnerships. By cooperating effectively, private companies can facilitate swift information sharing and coordination during emergencies, proving to be a bedrock of support in volatile situations. The workshop highlighted the potential of the private sector to contribute to disaster management holistically, right from early warning systems to the actual response.

Role of Mobile Network Operators

With the world becoming increasingly interconnected, the role of mobile network operators in disaster management has come to the forefront. The workshop underscored the ability of these operators to bridge the gap between various sectors during crises, echoing recent GSMA reports. Participants, that included government officials, humanitarian agencies, and private companies, mulled over the potential of mobile technology in the different phases of disaster management.

Visit to the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation

A noteworthy segment of the workshop was the visit to the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF). The foundation, an epitome of an active emergency operations center, is backed by robust private sector networks. The PDRF serves as a beacon, demonstrating how industry players can unite for efficient crisis response.

The workshop, in its entirety, was a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of collaborations in disaster preparedness and response. It aimed to enhance the capabilities of mobile network operators and CBi Member Networks in crisis coordination, emphasizing the role of platforms like PDRF in bringing industry players together.