Greenpeace's 'Kuha sa Tingi' Project Revolutionizes Plastic Use, Boosts Profits in Philippines

Amid the escalating battle against plastic pollution, Greenpeace Philippines has spearheaded a groundbreaking initiative dubbed 'Kuha sa Tingi' aimed at curbing the reliance on single-use plastics by promoting a reuse and refill system in local sari-sari stores. Launched in 2022, this innovative project, operational in over a thousand stores across San Juan and Quezon City, allows customers to purchase fabric conditioner, liquid detergent, dishwashing liquid, and multipurpose cleaner in small portions by bringing their own containers, thereby eliminating the need for plastic sachets.

Refill Systems: A Sustainable Shift

The 'Kuha sa Tingi' project not only offers an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastic use but also proves to be economically beneficial for both consumers and retailers. According to Marian Ledesma, Zero Waste Campaigner of Greenpeace Philippines, the initiative has led to a significant reduction in sachet purchases in areas with refilling stations, with sellers witnessing a 15 percent increase in profit. This model demonstrates the viability of refill systems as a business model, encouraging more stores to adopt this sustainable practice.

Expanding Horizons

Encouraged by the project's success, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has expressed interest in expanding the program to include more areas and diversify the range of products offered. This expansion aims to further reduce the environmental impact of single-use plastics and sachet consumption. The initiative has also sparked a change in consumer behavior, harking back to traditional practices of reusing containers, thereby fostering a culture of sustainability.

Policy and Future Perspectives

Greenpeace is actively engaging with other local government units to broaden the reach of the 'Kuha sa Tingi' project. In addition to grassroots efforts, there is a push for legislative action to institutionalize reuse and refill systems, compelling large corporations to adopt more sustainable practices. This holistic approach underscores the necessity of collaborative efforts between environmental groups, local governments, and the private sector to combat plastic pollution effectively.