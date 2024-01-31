Greenhills Shopping Center Retains Spot on USTR's Counterfeiting & Piracy List

San Juan City's Greenhills Shopping Center has found itself on the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) list of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting & Piracy once again. As per the 2023 USTR report, this popular shopping destination is identified as a prevalent source of counterfeit goods spanning across categories such as electronics, perfumes, watches, shoes, accessories, and fashion items.

Stubborn Persistence on the Watch List

In spite of concerted efforts including warning letters and suspension of business operations, enforcement actions have found themselves thwarted by the simple relocation of offending stalls within the mall. This stubborn persistence on the watch list by Greenhills has led to the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) expressing concern over the impact on the country's reputation in safeguarding intellectual property rights.

Strides towards Counterfeit Crackdown

However, it's not all bleak on this front. Local authorities have been making strides to address this issue. Measures include a memorandum of understanding inked with the Philippine Retailers Association articulating a zero-tolerance policy towards counterfeit products and a significant seizure of counterfeit luxury goods worth $1.4 million by the National Bureau of Investigation in April 2022.

A Multi-Pronged Strategy to Combat Counterfeiting

The IPOPHL's strategy to combat this issue is multi-pronged, involving stricter monitoring, escalated penalties, and potential legal actions in collaboration with brand owners. The USTR, in its report, underscores the risks to consumer health and safety from counterfeit products, which are invariably produced sans compliance with safety standards. From January to September 2023, authorities in the Philippines seized pirated goods valued at over P23.03 billion, more than double the value seized in the same period the previous year. The government, in concert with right holders and mall management, is executing enforcement actions such as product seizures and legal charges against counterfeit vendors.

Parallelly, efforts are underway to transform the Greenhills Shopping Center into a high-end mall teeming with legitimate sellers, a move that underscores the city authorities' commitment to eradicating the counterfeit menace.