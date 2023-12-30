en English
‘GomBurZa’: A Historical Triumph Expands Across Theatres Nationwide

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:08 am EST
‘GomBurZa’: A Historical Triumph Expands Across Theatres Nationwide

The historical film ‘GomBurZa’, a major winner at the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), is expanding its reach to over 100 theaters nationwide, a significant increase from its initial release in just 39 cinemas. This expansion mirrors the growing popularity of the film and the rising interest in historical narratives among Filipino audiences.

Steered by MediaQuest Holdings

Backed by MediaQuest Holdings, a subsidiary of billionaire Manuel V. Pangilinan, the film was produced by MQuest Ventures, the creative content hub of MediaQuest. ‘GomBurZa’ bagged multiple awards at the 49th MMFF, including Second Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, and Best in Production Design.

Accolades and Recognition

The film’s lead actor, Cedrick Juan, who portrayed Father Jose Burgos, clinched the Best Actor award while director Pepe Diokno won the Best Director. The movie, which gathered seven trophies, explores the events that fueled Filipino nationalism leading to the Philippine Revolution of 1896 against Spanish rule.

The Essence of ‘GomBurZa’

Titled after the three Filipino priests Mariano Gómes, José Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, ‘GomBurZa’ delves into their lives and contributions. Their execution in 1872 is a seminal event in Philippine history, which triggered national sentiment and the eventual revolution against Spanish colonial rule. The film, despite initial hurdles, saw Cedrick Juan successfully audition for the lead role, showcasing his journey to winning the Best Actor award.

History Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

