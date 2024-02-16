GMA Regional TV Crowned 'Best Regional TV Network' at 2024 Platinum Stallion National Media Awards

In an era where local stories often get overshadowed by the global narrative, one network has steadfastly brought the pulse of the Philippines to the forefront, earning it the coveted title of 'Best Regional TV Network' at the 2024 Platinum Stallion National Media Awards. GMA Regional TV's triumph is a testament to its unwavering commitment to spotlighting the rich tapestry of life across the islands, making it the seventh time the network has clinched this prestigious accolade. But the accolades didn't stop there; the GMA Network, in a sweeping victory, amassed a total of 19 awards, underscoring its dominance in the Philippine media landscape.

Spotlight on Excellence

The Platinum Stallion National Media Awards (PSMA) are not just trophies on a shelf; they are a barometer of quality, integrity, and innovation in the media industry. GMA Network's haul at the 2024 awards ceremony was a resounding affirmation of its role as a media titan. Notably, GMA's flagship, DZBB Super Radyo 594, was distinguished as the AM Radio Station of the Year, signaling the network's broad influence across different media platforms. Moreover, its prime-time newscast, '24 Oras,' was hailed as the Best TV News Program, with anchors Vicky Morales and Atom Araullo being recognized as the Female and Male News Anchor of the Year, respectively. This accolade celebrates not just the program's journalistic rigor but also the trust and relationship it has cultivated with its viewers.

From News to Public Affairs and Beyond

The GMA Network's prowess was not confined to news alone. Its public affairs programming also received high honors, with 'Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho' and 'Unang Hirit' being named the Best News Magazine Program and Best Morning Show, respectively. 'Reporter's Notebook' was lauded as the Best Documentary TV Show, while 'Resibo: Walang Lusot ang May Atraso' host Emil Sumangil was recognized as the Best Public Service Program Host. These awards underscore GMA's commitment to not only inform but also engage and empower its audience.

A Cast of Champions

Entertainment is where GMA truly dazzles, and the PSMA spotlighted this with awards for 'Royal Blood,' 'Family Feud,' and 'Pepito Manaloto' in its entertainment roster. Talents Rhian Ramos, Pokwang, and Ashley Ortega were celebrated for their contributions to the network's success. Furthermore, GMA Synergy's Martin Javier was named the Best TV Sports Program Host, marking GMA's influence in bringing sports stories to life. In the realm of film and public affairs, GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs' 'Firefly' received accolades for Director of the Year and Child Star of the Year, illustrating GMA's breadth of excellence across genres and formats.

As the curtains close on the 2024 Platinum Stallion National Media Awards, the story of GMA Network's sweeping victory is not just about the trophies. It is a narrative of dedication, innovation, and a profound connection with the audience. The awards are a reflection of the network's role as a pillar of Philippine media, shaping narratives, and touching lives across the archipelago. In a landscape often dominated by global stories, GMA's focus on local narratives stands out as a beacon of excellence, making it a true champion of the Filipino spirit.