Philippines

GMA Network Unveils Exciting 2024 Lineup of Shows and Films

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
GMA Network Unveils Exciting 2024 Lineup of Shows and Films

2024 starts with a bang for GMA Network, the Philippines’ leading broadcast company, as it unveils an exciting lineup of television shows and films. Featuring a mix of new series, returning favorites, adaptations, and reality shows, the lineup promises to cater to a variety of tastes and interests.

Star-Studded Lineup

The forthcoming lineup is studded with some of the country’s most popular actors and actresses. The much-anticipated family-oriented series, My Guardian Alien, features Marian Rivera and Gabby Concepcion. The series revolves around an alien living on Earth, exploring themes of acceptance and familial bonds.

In the time loop drama Love. Die. Repeat, Jennylyn Mercado and Xian Lim take the lead, promising a captivating narrative that straddles the line between romance and science fiction.

Primetime and Afternoon Offerings

The primetime slots are filled with compelling narratives. Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Rayver Cruz star in Asawa Ng Asawa Ko, while Alden Richards leads the cast of Pulang Araw. Widows’ War features a powerhouse cast including Bea Alonzo, Gabbi Garcia, and Carla Abellana. The afternoon slots aren’t left behind either. Shining Inheritance is set to become the first afternoon KDrama adaptation, and Jo Berry takes center stage in Lilet Matias: Attorney-at-Law.

Continuing Legacy

Aside from the new offerings, GMA Network continues its commitment to delivering in-depth news coverage, sports events like the NCAA, and enhanced storytelling in public affairs programs. Its international presence remains strong with channels like GMA Pinoy TV and its various online platforms. In addition to the television lineup, GMA also announced a range of Filipino and international films to be made available for viewers.

The year begins on a high note for GMA Network, and the audience can expect a year filled with entertainment, drama, and high-quality storytelling. The new lineup is a testament to GMA’s commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content that resonates with its global audience.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

