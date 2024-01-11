en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Visits TESDA, Signs Key Agreements

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Visits TESDA, Signs Key Agreements

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock embarked on a significant visit to the Technical Skills and Development Authority (TESDA) in the Philippines on Thursday, marking a key step forward in fostering stronger ties between the two nations in vocational training and workforce development. TESDA, under the leadership of its chief, Suharto Mangudadatu, played host to Baerbock and witnessed the signing of several pivotal agreements with German corporations.

Strengthening Collaboration in Vocational Education

Memoranda of agreement were inked between TESDA and prominent German organizations, Festo Inc. and Siemens Inc. These agreements promise a future of cooperative activities, skills competitions, and the progressive development of technical education and skills. The primary focus here is not merely on the enhancement of technical vocational education and training (TVET) programs but also on ensuring the growth and prosperity of the workforce through these initiatives.

Enterprise-based Training Programs and Skilled Workers

An additional memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between TESDA and the German Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasizing the strengthening of vocational education and enterprise-based training programs. The joint efforts will undoubtedly provide an impetus to the local economy, encouraging the growth of businesses and industries.

Moreover, the Philippines and Germany entered into a joint declaration of intent, shedding light on the development of skills and the recruitment, deployment, and employment of skilled workers. This move signifies a commitment to prioritize the nurturing and employment of skilled professionals, contributing to the countries’ economic development.

Baerbock’s First Visit to the Philippines

This visit comes as part of Baerbock’s official trip to the Philippines from 11 to 12 January 2024, marking the first by a German Federal Foreign Minister to the country in over a decade. The visit also ushers in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Germany this year.

Baerbock during her stay will also meet with Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo, call on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., and visit the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Her visit is significant, not only for the agreements signed but also for expressing Europe’s concern about China’s actions against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, which she described as violating international laws and impeding freedom of navigation. This further underlines the importance of her visit and its implications for the future of Philippines-Germany relations.

0
Education Germany Philippines
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
In a gripping display of valor, Vermont State Trooper Michelle Archer emerged as a beacon of hope and bravery when an 8-year-old girl plummeted through the ice of a freezing pond. The incident, which occurred on December 17, was captured on film, showcasing the courageous act of Archer, who did not hesitate to dive into
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
4 mins ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
4 mins ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
4 mins ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
4 mins ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
4 mins ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
3 mins
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
4 mins
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
4 mins
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
4 mins
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
4 mins
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
4 mins
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
12 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
12 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
12 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
18 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
34 mins
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app