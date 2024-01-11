German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Visits TESDA, Signs Key Agreements

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock embarked on a significant visit to the Technical Skills and Development Authority (TESDA) in the Philippines on Thursday, marking a key step forward in fostering stronger ties between the two nations in vocational training and workforce development. TESDA, under the leadership of its chief, Suharto Mangudadatu, played host to Baerbock and witnessed the signing of several pivotal agreements with German corporations.

Strengthening Collaboration in Vocational Education

Memoranda of agreement were inked between TESDA and prominent German organizations, Festo Inc. and Siemens Inc. These agreements promise a future of cooperative activities, skills competitions, and the progressive development of technical education and skills. The primary focus here is not merely on the enhancement of technical vocational education and training (TVET) programs but also on ensuring the growth and prosperity of the workforce through these initiatives.

Enterprise-based Training Programs and Skilled Workers

An additional memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between TESDA and the German Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasizing the strengthening of vocational education and enterprise-based training programs. The joint efforts will undoubtedly provide an impetus to the local economy, encouraging the growth of businesses and industries.

Moreover, the Philippines and Germany entered into a joint declaration of intent, shedding light on the development of skills and the recruitment, deployment, and employment of skilled workers. This move signifies a commitment to prioritize the nurturing and employment of skilled professionals, contributing to the countries’ economic development.

Baerbock’s First Visit to the Philippines

This visit comes as part of Baerbock’s official trip to the Philippines from 11 to 12 January 2024, marking the first by a German Federal Foreign Minister to the country in over a decade. The visit also ushers in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Germany this year.

Baerbock during her stay will also meet with Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo, call on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., and visit the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Her visit is significant, not only for the agreements signed but also for expressing Europe’s concern about China’s actions against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, which she described as violating international laws and impeding freedom of navigation. This further underlines the importance of her visit and its implications for the future of Philippines-Germany relations.