Gela Atayde Celebrates Ria and Zanjoe Marudo's Union with Heartfelt Tribute

MANILA -- In a heartfelt display of familial love and support, Gela Atayde took to Instagram to share her joy and congratulations for her sister Ria Atayde and actor Zanjoe Marudo on their recent marriage. The event, which doubled as a celebration of Ria's birthday, was marked by intimate moments and heartfelt messages, showcasing the strong bond between the siblings and their affection for Marudo.

Advertisment

From Sibling Bonds to Lifelong Partners

At the heart of Gela's message was a profound appreciation for her sister Ria, who has played a pivotal role in her life as a confidant, mentor, and second mother. Gela's words painted a picture of a relationship that has evolved from initial apprehension to unwavering support, highlighting the depth of their bond. The transition of Marudo from a brotherly figure to an official member of the family was met with equal enthusiasm, with Gela expressing her gratitude for his genuine, supportive nature and strong family values.

A Celebration of Love and Family

Advertisment

The wedding, officiated by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, was a culmination of a love story that began on the set of the 2017 series "My Dear Heart." It follows the couple's engagement announcement earlier in the year, marking a new chapter in their lives. The intimate ceremony was a testament to their journey together, surrounded by family and close friends who have witnessed their love grow.

Looking Ahead with Joy and Support

Gela's message, filled with love and support, reflects the larger sentiment of those close to the couple. The comments section of her post was flooded with messages of congratulations and well-wishes, illustrating the couple's beloved status among their peers and fans. As Ria and Marudo embark on this new chapter together, they do so with the full support and love of their family, setting the stage for a future filled with happiness and unity.

As the celebrations wind down, the messages shared by Gela Atayde serve as a reminder of the enduring power of family bonds and the joy that comes from seeing loved ones find happiness. Ria and Zanjoe Marudo's marriage is not just a union of two individuals but a celebration of love, family, and the support systems that shape our lives.