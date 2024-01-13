en English
Business

Fuel Price Hike in the Philippines: Implications for the PUV Modernization Program

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
Fuel Price Hike in the Philippines: Implications for the PUV Modernization Program

As the third week of the year dawns, consumers in the Philippines brace themselves for yet another spike in fuel prices. The prospective hike, expected on Tuesday, January 16, will see diesel prices rise by P0.80 to P1 per liter, kerosene prices hike by P0.70 to P0.90, and gasoline prices increase by P0.20 to P0.40 per liter. This imminent escalation, which follows two consecutive weeks of similar price surges, arrives just a fortnight before the extension deadline for the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program—a landmark initiative by the Philippine government aimed at transforming the nation’s public transportation system.

The Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program: A Vision for the Future

Conceptualized by the Department of Transportation of the Philippines, the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) envisages an overhaul of the country’s existing public utility vehicles. It proposes replacing old jeepneys and other PUVs with safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly alternatives equipped with Euro 4 compliant or electric engines. The program also includes revamping the franchising system, introducing new routes, and providing educational resources to jeepney drivers.

Facing the Challenges of Change

The PUVMP has been met with a mixed response. On one hand, it faces criticism from certain transport groups who fear potential job losses. On the other, it enjoys support from various government agencies and sections of the transport community. The primary bone of contention lies in the steep replacement costs, which, according to estimates by the Land Bank of the Philippines, range from 1.4 to 1.6 million, and could even reach 2.1 million with interest.

Fuel Price Hike and its Implications on the PUVMP

The impending fuel price increase comes at a critical juncture, just two weeks before the extension deadline for the PUVMP. This hike could potentially impact the cost of modernized PUVs—already a contentious issue—further complicating the transition process. Despite these challenges, government bodies like the Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC) remain optimistic, emphasizing that franchise consolidation under the PUVMP affords participants access to government-mandated benefits.

Business Energy Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

