From Service Crew to CEO: Vicente Gregorio's Remarkable Rise at Shakey's Pizza

When Vicente Gregorio started as a service crew member at Shakey's pizza parlor in the 1980s, little did he know he would climb the ranks to become the president and CEO of the Philippines' leading pizza chain. His journey began when he seized the opportunity to work at Shakey's while studying for his Engineering board exam, driven by the need to support his education. Gregorio's career flourished over the years, marking a narrative of perseverance and dedication that saw him navigating the company through the challenges of the pandemic with strategic expansion and a strong focus on employee welfare.

Early Beginnings and Career Growth

Gregorio's initial stint in the restaurant industry was with Tropical Hut Hamburger, which laid the foundation for his enduring career in food service. His move to Shakey's, where he rapidly progressed to the head of operations, was a pivotal moment. Gregorio's leadership and operational acumen led to significant milestones, including a strategic return to Shakey's in 2003, where he has since dedicated over two decades. His engineering background played a crucial role in decision-making processes, especially in leveraging information technology to drive the company's growth.

Navigating the Pandemic

Under Gregorio's stewardship, Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. weathered the pandemic more adeptly than many competitors. The company maintained its store count through 2020 by strategically managing closures and relocations. Gregorio's concern for employee welfare was evident as he implemented measures to support staff, including emergency loans and job protection initiatives. This period also saw Shakey's doubling its store expansion, capitalizing on available locations and favorable rental terms to strengthen its market presence.

Shakey's Innovative Approach and Future Outlook

Shakey's success under Gregorio's leadership is not just due to expansion but also to innovation and a commitment to 'wowing' customers. This ethos is exemplified in Shakey's recent luxury car raffle promotion, a move that underscores the company's focus on customer satisfaction and retention. Gregorio envisions a future where Shakey's continues to exceed expectations, benefiting not just the company but also its stakeholders and employees. His journey from a service crew member to CEO is a testament to the opportunities for growth and success within the organization and the broader industry.