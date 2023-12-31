Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan

On the pristine shores of Sabang Beach, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, a new oasis of luxury and comfort has emerged. The Four Points by Sheraton, the first of its kind in the country within the Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, has recently opened its doors to tourists seeking a tropical adventure getaway. This new establishment is nestled approximately 70 kilometers from Puerto Princesa City and is within easy reach of the Puerto Princesa Airport.

A Blend of Comfort and Adventure

The hotel offers an impressive collection of 168 guest rooms, each fitted with modern amenities that marry comfort and style. Guests are treated to signature comfort beds, marble-floored bathrooms, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Adding to the allure, each room boasts a balcony that offers picturesque views of the surrounding landscapes. This new establishment is strategically positioned within reach of various natural, cultural, and historical sites.

Discover the Wonders of Palawan

Notably, the hotel is a stone’s throw from the UNESCO World Heritage Site Subterranean River National Park, the 8.2 kilometer-long Underground River, and the Sabang Mangrove Forest. These attractions beckon both local and international travelers, offering them a chance to immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty of Palawan. The hotel is a mere 90-minute direct flight from Manila, making it easily accessible to travelers.

Experience ‘Bleisure’ at its Best

The Four Points by Sheraton strives to blend business with leisure, a concept known as ‘bleisure.’ The hotel provides facilities for open-air and indoor events, a large swimming pool with a pool bar, suite rooms equipped with flat-screen TVs, two restaurants offering farm-to-table dining options, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a sauna, an in-house spa, and a Kids Club. This unique blend of facilities caters to every guest, making it an ideal destination for both relaxation and productivity.

As the year-end festivities approach, the hotel has announced a special rate for stays from December 31, 2023, to January 1, 2024. This package includes room accommodations, breakfast, and dinner for two, providing a perfect opportunity for guests to ring in the New Year in style.