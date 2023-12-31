en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:11 pm EST
Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan

On the pristine shores of Sabang Beach, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, a new oasis of luxury and comfort has emerged. The Four Points by Sheraton, the first of its kind in the country within the Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, has recently opened its doors to tourists seeking a tropical adventure getaway. This new establishment is nestled approximately 70 kilometers from Puerto Princesa City and is within easy reach of the Puerto Princesa Airport.

A Blend of Comfort and Adventure

The hotel offers an impressive collection of 168 guest rooms, each fitted with modern amenities that marry comfort and style. Guests are treated to signature comfort beds, marble-floored bathrooms, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Adding to the allure, each room boasts a balcony that offers picturesque views of the surrounding landscapes. This new establishment is strategically positioned within reach of various natural, cultural, and historical sites.

Discover the Wonders of Palawan

Notably, the hotel is a stone’s throw from the UNESCO World Heritage Site Subterranean River National Park, the 8.2 kilometer-long Underground River, and the Sabang Mangrove Forest. These attractions beckon both local and international travelers, offering them a chance to immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty of Palawan. The hotel is a mere 90-minute direct flight from Manila, making it easily accessible to travelers.

Experience ‘Bleisure’ at its Best

The Four Points by Sheraton strives to blend business with leisure, a concept known as ‘bleisure.’ The hotel provides facilities for open-air and indoor events, a large swimming pool with a pool bar, suite rooms equipped with flat-screen TVs, two restaurants offering farm-to-table dining options, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a sauna, an in-house spa, and a Kids Club. This unique blend of facilities caters to every guest, making it an ideal destination for both relaxation and productivity.

As the year-end festivities approach, the hotel has announced a special rate for stays from December 31, 2023, to January 1, 2024. This package includes room accommodations, breakfast, and dinner for two, providing a perfect opportunity for guests to ring in the New Year in style.

0
Philippines Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By BNN Correspondents

Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year's Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Tagaytay City: The Ideal Destination to Usher in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Deadline for PUV Franchise Consolidation Marks Turning Point for Philippine Transport

By BNN Correspondents

Zack Tabudlo Rings in the New Year with a Stellar Performance ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 44 mins
Zack Tabudlo Rings in the New Year with a Stellar Performance ...
heart comment 0
Fire in Manila Residential Area Affects 13 Families, Adds to Rising Number of Incidents in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Fire in Manila Residential Area Affects 13 Families, Adds to Rising Number of Incidents in 2023
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Two Lives in Taguig City Condominium

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Two Lives in Taguig City Condominium
New Year’s Eve at Rizal Park: A Testament to Unity and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve at Rizal Park: A Testament to Unity and Resilience
Adie Sets the Tone at BGC Taguig 2024 New Year’s Eve Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Adie Sets the Tone at BGC Taguig 2024 New Year's Eve Celebration
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
2 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
2 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
4 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
4 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
4 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
5 mins
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
8 mins
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
9 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
10 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
4 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
18 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app