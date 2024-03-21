Former Senator Leila de Lima Seeks Acquittal in Last Drug Case Post-Bail

Senator Leila de Lima, a notable figure in Philippine politics and a staunch critic of former President Duterte's anti-drug campaign, is pushing for her full acquittal in the remaining drug case against her.

After over six years of incarceration, De Lima's release on bail by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court marks a pivotal moment in her long-standing legal battle.

Legal Team Advocates for Acquittal

De Lima’s legal team has formally requested the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 206 to acquit her, arguing the prosecution has not proven her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Highlighting the reliance on hearsay and the credibility issues of convict witnesses, De Lima's lawyers assert that the evidence presented falls short of the stringent requirements for criminal conviction. This move comes after a series of judicial proceedings that saw the dismissal of two charges against De Lima, with several witnesses recanting their testimonies against her.

Throughout the trial, the defense has been quick to point out inconsistencies and recantations among the prosecution's witnesses. Key witnesses, previously convicted criminals, admitted to having no direct dealings with De Lima, undermining the prosecution's narrative.

Furthermore, the defense criticized the prosecution's approach of recycling witnesses and relying on unsubstantiated claims, emphasizing the lack of concrete evidence supporting the allegations of drug trading linked to De Lima.

The Path Forward for De Lima

As the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court deliberates on the demurrer to evidence, the outcome of this legal challenge could potentially end De Lima's remaining legal entanglement related to the drug charges.

This development not only signifies a crucial step towards her quest for justice but also underscores the contentious and polarized nature of Philippine politics, especially regarding the drug war initiated by Duterte’s administration. De Lima’s case continues to draw international attention, serving as a litmus test for the rule of law and human rights advocacy in the Philippines.

With her partial freedom granted, De Lima remains steadfast in clearing her name, advocating for fair judicial processes and the upholding of human rights. The decision on her acquittal will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications, not just for De Lima but for the Philippine judicial system and its stance on political dissent and human rights.