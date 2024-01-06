en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Former CBCP President Fernando Capalla Passes Away at 89

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Former CBCP President Fernando Capalla Passes Away at 89

Former president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) and Davao Archbishop Emeritus, Fernando Capalla, passed away at the age of 89 in Davao City on January 6, 2024. His death was confirmed by his successor, Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, and CBCP Secretary General Msgr Bernardo Pantin.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Born in November 1934, Capalla was ordained as a priest in March 1961, becoming an Auxiliary Bishop of Davao in 1975, and later the prelate of Iligan in 1977. He served as the Archbishop of Davao from November 1996 until his retirement in February 2012, and led the CBCP from December 2003 to December 2005.

Legacy of Peace Advocacy

Capalla was a well-known peace advocate, co-founding the Bishops-Ulama Conference, an interreligious group promoting understanding between Muslims and Christians in Mindanao. He also chaired the Episcopal Commission on Interreligious Dialogue and the Episcopal Commission on Ecumenical Affairs during his tenure at the CBCP. His efforts have been marked by several awards recognizing his role in peace-building and interfaith dialogue.

In Memory of Archbishop Capalla

Capalla’s passing marks a significant loss for the Philippine episcopacy, coming shortly after the death of Bishop Ronald Lunas. His lifelong dedication to service, peace, and understanding will be remembered and cherished by many. His impact on the religious and peace-building landscape in the region is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

0
Obituary Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
1 hour ago
Radio Industry Mourns Loss and Faces Uncertainty: Audacy's Potential Bankruptcy
The radio industry faces an amalgamation of loss and uncertainty, mourning the sad demise of three influential figures: Jim Ladd, Jim Carson, and Shaune Steele, while also grappling with the potential bankruptcy of one major radio company, Audacy. A Farewell to Stalwarts Jim Carson, fondly remembered as Vic Gruppie, was a versatile and beloved radio
Radio Industry Mourns Loss and Faces Uncertainty: Audacy's Potential Bankruptcy
Anderson County Mourns and Honors Otis Beach with Touching Funeral Procession
4 hours ago
Anderson County Mourns and Honors Otis Beach with Touching Funeral Procession
Horace W. 'Moe' Baumer: A Life of Resilience and Positivity
5 hours ago
Horace W. 'Moe' Baumer: A Life of Resilience and Positivity
Remembering Bret Alemy: A Life of Service Cut Short
2 hours ago
Remembering Bret Alemy: A Life of Service Cut Short
Prominent Cultural Critic Joan Acocella Passes Away at 78
3 hours ago
Prominent Cultural Critic Joan Acocella Passes Away at 78
Sarawak Mourns the Loss of Distinguished Dayak Poetess, Nyong Aji
4 hours ago
Sarawak Mourns the Loss of Distinguished Dayak Poetess, Nyong Aji
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberal MP Garth Hamilton Castigates Labor's Indigenous Policy Initiative
31 seconds
Liberal MP Garth Hamilton Castigates Labor's Indigenous Policy Initiative
Thistlethwaite Stands Firm on Republic Cause, Despite No Immediate Plans
1 min
Thistlethwaite Stands Firm on Republic Cause, Despite No Immediate Plans
University Students Reenact Historic US-China Table Tennis Diplomacy
1 min
University Students Reenact Historic US-China Table Tennis Diplomacy
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
2 mins
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
7 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
7 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
7 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
7 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
8 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app