Former CBCP President Fernando Capalla Passes Away at 89

Former president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) and Davao Archbishop Emeritus, Fernando Capalla, passed away at the age of 89 in Davao City on January 6, 2024. His death was confirmed by his successor, Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, and CBCP Secretary General Msgr Bernardo Pantin.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Born in November 1934, Capalla was ordained as a priest in March 1961, becoming an Auxiliary Bishop of Davao in 1975, and later the prelate of Iligan in 1977. He served as the Archbishop of Davao from November 1996 until his retirement in February 2012, and led the CBCP from December 2003 to December 2005.

Legacy of Peace Advocacy

Capalla was a well-known peace advocate, co-founding the Bishops-Ulama Conference, an interreligious group promoting understanding between Muslims and Christians in Mindanao. He also chaired the Episcopal Commission on Interreligious Dialogue and the Episcopal Commission on Ecumenical Affairs during his tenure at the CBCP. His efforts have been marked by several awards recognizing his role in peace-building and interfaith dialogue.

In Memory of Archbishop Capalla

Capalla’s passing marks a significant loss for the Philippine episcopacy, coming shortly after the death of Bishop Ronald Lunas. His lifelong dedication to service, peace, and understanding will be remembered and cherished by many. His impact on the religious and peace-building landscape in the region is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.