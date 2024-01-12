en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Foreign Investors Eager to Support Philippines’ Power Plant Projects in Line with President Marcos Jr.’s Electrification Vision

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Foreign Investors Eager to Support Philippines’ Power Plant Projects in Line with President Marcos Jr.’s Electrification Vision

In a recent statement, Attorney Larry Gadon emphasized the commitment of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his administration to bridge the gaps in power capacity in the Philippines. Gadon, who has been engaging with numerous foreign investors interested in establishing power plants in the country, outlined the government’s view that electricity is a vital catalyst for spawning new economic activities and opportunities.

Boosting Economic Development through Energy Security

President Marcos Jr.’s administration sees the expansion of electricity access as a strategic initiative to stimulate local economies and promote overall economic growth. Energy security is seen as a critical component for economic development. An increase in power capacity can lead to job creation and boost the living standards in even the most remote areas of the country.

Attracting Foreign Investment

The proactive approach taken by the government to address high energy costs and ensure reliable electricity supply has piqued the interest of foreign investors. These investors see potential in putting up power plants in the country, a move that can help uplift the poorest communities. The global interest in renewable energy initiatives and power generation projects in the Philippines has significantly increased as a result of President Marcos Jr.’s diplomatic endeavors abroad.

The Impact of Diplomatic Initiatives

The tangible outcomes of these diplomatic initiatives are evident in the cumulative investments that the country has attracted. Since President Marcos’ foreign visits, the country’s investment influx has reached a staggering PhP4.019 trillion (US$72.178 billion). These investments, primarily in the energy sector, are a testament to the government’s successful efforts to position the Philippines as an attractive destination for foreign investment.

In conclusion, the government’s efforts to expand electricity infrastructure reflect its commitment to improving the country’s economic landscape. As Secretary Larry Gadon works actively with foreign investors, the Philippines looks forward to a future of energy security and robust economic growth.

0
Business Energy Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
L'Oréal Boosts Sustainability Efforts with Gjosa Acquisition
L’Oréal, the world’s largest cosmetics company, has made headlines with the acquisition of Gjosa, a Swiss startup pioneering in water-saving technology. A strategic move that bolsters L’Oréal’s commitment to sustainability, water conservation, and innovative beauty technology. Integrating Sustainability into Beauty The acquisition of Gjosa is a significant stride towards integrating water-conserving technology into L’Oréal’s products
L'Oréal Boosts Sustainability Efforts with Gjosa Acquisition
Federal Judge Denies Class Action for Fake Job Leads, Certifies Another Against HomeAdvisor
14 mins ago
Federal Judge Denies Class Action for Fake Job Leads, Certifies Another Against HomeAdvisor
TCS Vs Infosys: A Comparative Analysis of Q3 FY24 Results
18 mins ago
TCS Vs Infosys: A Comparative Analysis of Q3 FY24 Results
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE's EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions
6 mins ago
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE's EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions
Manufacturing Industry Witnesses Major Advancements: Airbus and Other Key Players Lead
12 mins ago
Manufacturing Industry Witnesses Major Advancements: Airbus and Other Key Players Lead
Mysterious Monetary Offers Confound Safaricom Customers
12 mins ago
Mysterious Monetary Offers Confound Safaricom Customers
Latest Headlines
World News
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
3 mins
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
4 mins
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
4 mins
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
4 mins
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
5 mins
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
7 mins
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
7 mins
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
7 mins
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
7 mins
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app